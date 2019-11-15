Pro, Amateur Participants Named for Year’s Final Bowlero Elite Series

BY JILL LAUFER
The Bowlero Elite Series, the pro-am competition that has aired on NBCSN in September and in April, rolls into Bowlero Jupiter, Fla., with the year's final show, which is set to air Dec. 29 at 1:00 p.m. ET on NBC. The tournament will welcome previous champions Luis Gonzalez and Anthony Simonsen, who will be joined by returning players, four new professionals, and six new league bowlers.
The fast-paced competition will have the 16 players face off in single elimination brackets as they vie for the first-place prize of $100,000. As seen previously, the outcome of every match is unpredictable and any competitor could go home as the new BES champion.
The eight professional bowlers include:
- Kyle Troup, three-time PBA Tour Champion and runner up of the first Bowlero Elite Series
- Anthony Simonsen, two-time PBA Major Tour Champion and winner of the second Bowlero Elite Series
- Jason Belmonte, 22-time PBA Tour Champion (including 11 career majors) and four-time PBA Player of the year
- Shannon O’Keefe, 10-time PWBA Champion and 2019 PWBA Player of the Year
- Kyle Sherman, PBA Tour Champion and three-time collegiate All-American
- Marshall Kent, four-time PBA Tour Champion and 2014 Harry Golden Rookie of the Year
- Tommy Jones, 19-time PBA Tour Champion and 2005 PBA Player of the Year
- Clara Guerrero, PWBA Tour Champion and gold medal winner in the 2019 Pan American Games
The eight amateur bowlers include:
- Luis Gonzalez, champion of the first Bowlero Elite Series tournament
- Amy Brehm, New Jersey middle school teacher and runner up in the second Bowlero Elite Series tournament
- Elizabeth Jones, registered nurse and bowling enthusiast from Miami
- Jay Nephew, marketing professional and avid bowler with 58 perfect 300 games
- Douglas Herron, Electromechanical Maintenance Technician from New Jersey and host of “DOUGIEEEVISION!”
- Garret Shovan, former collegiate bowler and bowling pro shop attendant from Denver
- Mike Ewing, marketing professional,father, and competitive sports fan from Phoenix
- Greg Thompson, aspiring pro bowler and active community memberfrom Tempe, AZ
Viewers can also stream the tournament on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.