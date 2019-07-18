Pro, Amateur Participants Named for Next Bowlero Elite Series Event

By Jillian Laufer

NEW YORK, NY, July 18, 2019 – Bowlero today revealed more details about its second Bowlero Elite Series event in 2019, set to be held at Bowlero-North Brunswick in New Jersey with the TV finals airing Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The competition will include a single-elimination bracket featuring eight of the world’s most high-profile pros and eight of the best Bowlero Corp league bowlers from across the nation. The tournament will feature a prize fund exceeding $250,000 with first and second place prizes of more than $100,000 and $65,000, respectively, on the line.

Collectively, the eight pros boast 75 PBA Titles and 7 PWBA Titles, and feature active members of both Team USA and Mexico. Among the amateurs selected to compete is Jeremy Milito who, in April, became the 35th person to bowl a 900 series.

The eight professional bowlers include:

Norm Duke, PBA Hall of Famer and five-time ESPY Award Winner

EJ Tackett, 2016 PBA Player of the Year

Anthony Simonsen, two-time PBA Major Tour champion

Jesper Svensson, seven-time PBA Tour champion

Bill O’Neill, 10-time PBA tour champion and seven-time Team USA member

Stefanie Johnson, three-time PWBA champion and fifteen-time Team USA member

Diana Zavjalova, four-time PWBA champion and two-time USBC Queens Champion

Sandra Gongora, three-time Mexican national champion and 17-time Team Mexico member

The eight amateur bowlers include:

Jeremy Milito, Patchogue, NY native and 35th person ever to bowl a 900 series

Lucas Leandro, New Brunswick High School Bowling State Champion

Corey Kistner, former US Marine and bowled 19 300 games

Rafael Pizarro, Puerto Rico native and national bowling champion

Amy Brehm, New Jersey native and high school girls bowling coach

Haley Kvarnberg, West Palm Beach native and former high school bowling team captain

Torry Henderson, Wisconsin native and bowling coach who bowled a 300 at 11 years old

Joshua Tajiri, Hawaii native who bowled his first perfect game at 16 years old

Adding to the spectacle, the inaugural tournament in April saw 32-year-old left-handed amateur bowler, Luis Gonzalez, defeat professional bowler, Kyle Troup, for the top prize of $270,000 – one of the largest prizes in bowling history - to become the inaugural Bowlero Elite Series champion. Both Gonzalez and Troup will return for the final event in December along with the winners of the tournament in North Brunswick. (You can read BJI Editor Gianmarc Manzione's report on Gonzalez's historic victory in April here: http://www.bowlersjournal.com/amateur-luis-gonzalez-wins-270000-in-inaugural-bowlero-elite-series/.)

That third and final tournament will take place Dec. 28th at Bowlero Jupiter, Fla., at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. Joining the champions will be a mixture of pros from the past two events and six new amateurs. Bowlero encourages all active fall-league bowlers to apply here starting through Oct. 16. First and second-place prizes of $150,000 and $62,000 will be on the line.

Coverage will also be available for streaming on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.