Popular PBA50 Tour Player Bill McCorkle Dies at 65

CHICAGO (Dec. 14, 2017) – Bill McCorkle, a PBA60 national tournament, four-time regional and three-time PBA50 regional titlist from Westerville, Ohio, died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 65.

One of the most popular players on the PBA50 Tour, McCorkle achieved his dream of winning a PBA national title by capturing the 2014 PBA60 Dick Weber Super Senior Classic title in Fort Wayne, Ind., when he defeated PBA Hall of Famer Johnny Petraglia, 244-173, in the title match at Pro Bowl West.

McCorkle’s win in that event was made extra special when his close friend since childhood – fellow Westerville, Ohio native Bill Henson – won the same event the very next year, also beating Petraglia for the title under very similar circumstances.

To read McCorkle’s account of his and Henson’s quests to win a national PBA title click on https://www.pba.com/articles/Lifelong-Friends-Bill-McCorkle-Bill-Henson-Achieve-Their-PBA-Dream-in-Ironically-Coincidental-Fashion

A competitor on the PBA50 Tour for 15 years and a PBA member since 1972, McCorkle also competed in 111 PBA Tour events, advancing to match play six times.

McCorkle competed in 47 USBC Open Championships and was also a member of the Central Ohio and Ohio State bowling halls of fame. Funeral arrangements are pending.