PODCAST: Rob Stone of FOX Sports Discusses Return to PBA Tour Play-By-Play

“It’ll be there, my friend.” That was Rob Stone’s vow on the Aug. 21 edition of The Bowlers Journal Podcast with the FOX Sports broadcaster when asked if he plans to bring his trademark exclamation of “Hambone!” back to PBA Tour play-by-play. After a seven-year hiatus from calling the strikes and spares, Stone will return to those duties as part of the PBA Tour’s new TV alliance with FOX Sports in 2019. “There is a huge part of me that never left the PBA,” Stone added. “It was odd how it came into my life, but it’s a major part of my life now.” Listen to BJI Editor Gianmarc Manzione’s full interview here: