Kris Prather goes by the nickname “Shark” these days but the PBA Playoffs champion says he felt more like a sheep when he first came out on tour and realized how much he had to learn. He clearly has learned plenty since then, having just banked the first six-figure top prize in PBA competition since the 2011 Tournament of Champions. It is safe to say his transition from sheep to shark is complete after that feat live on FOX this past Sunday, which concluded a nearly invincible run through the playoffs during which Prather lost just a single game. He spoke with BJI Editor Gianmarc Manzione about why he likes the kind of head-to-head battle the PBA Playoffs format required, the raucous atmosphere at Bayside Bowl, what he and his wife Ashley plan to do with the windfall of money he earned for that performance, and much more. You can listen to the conversation here: https://soundcloud.com/user-658733792/podcast-pba-playoffs-champion-kris-prather