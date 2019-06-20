Log inRegister Edit My Profile

PODCAST: Kim Terrell-Kearney on Bowling’s Diversity Problem

Inside LineSlider

by Gianmarc Manzione ago0

An online ESPN publication called The Undefeated, which describes itself as "the premier platform for exploring the intersections of race, sports and culture," last week ran a fascinating piece that studied a simple question: Why are there not more athletes of color competing at the pro level in the sport of bowling? You can read the story here: theundefeated.com/features/kim-ter…-womens-bowling/. One of the main voices in that piece was USBC Hall of Famer Kim Terrell-Kearney, who spoke with BJI Editor Gianmarc Manzione about why the lack of diversity in pro bowling is a problem and why it’s important that the bowling industry do something about it. The full conversation with Kim Terrell-Kearney, winner of 11 PWBA Tour titles, including three majors, and current head bowling coach at North Carolina A&T can be heard here: https://soundcloud.com/user-658733792/kim-terrell-kearney-on-bowlings-diversity-problem

Related posts

Leave a Reply