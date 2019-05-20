PODCAST: Josie Barnes on Winning the 2019 PWBA Greater Cleveland Open, and Much More

If you did not watch the stepladder finals of the 2019 PWBA Greater Cleveland Open on BowlTV on April 27, you missed the tutorial in high-stakes, clutch shot-making put on by Josie Barnes.

Needing all three strikes in the 10th to force opponent Cherie Tan to strike out herself to win by a pin, Josie flushed all three, then watched a stone 9-pin rock Tan and hand Barnes her third career PWBA Tour victory.

If you did watch and Barnes seemed to be particularly fired up throughout her two matches on the show, it may have had something to do with the major personal news Barnes had learned heading into Cleveland that has made each event she bowls in 2019 all-the-more urgent for her.

She spoke about that and much more on this episode of The Bowlers Journal Podcast, so here’s BJI Editor Gianmarc Manzione's conversation with now three-time PWBA Tour champion Josie Barnes. Listen to the podcast on SoundCloud, the new, exclusive home of The Bowlers Journal Podcast, here: https://soundcloud.com/user-658733792/josiebarneseditfinal