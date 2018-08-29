PODCAST: Gold Coach Susie Minshew’s ‘Chamber of Bowling Secrets’

“The Chamber of Bowling Secrets,” a new book from Gold coach Susie Minshew, explores a wide range of instructional topics in a humorous, folksy tone that helps make some complex topics less intimidating and puts the fun back into a sport that sometimes can feel unforgiving. Her recent interview with BJI Editor Gianmarc Manzione expanded upon many of the pithy aphorisms her book delivers while demonstrating just how varied a collection of bowling secrets she has amassed over a lifetime of coaching. So come along, let’s take a trip together through that chamber of secrets now with Gold coach and author Susie Minshew as our guide. Hear the full conversation below: