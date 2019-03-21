PODCAST: Duane Hagen on the National Bowling Stadium’s 25th Anniversary

The iconic National Bowling Stadium in Reno turns 25 next year. To celebrate the facility’s 25th anniversary, a pretty expansive remodeling job is underway that should help usher the venue into the 2020s with expanded room, revamped bleachers, a completely new air conditioning system and more. BJI Editor Gianmarc Manzione spoke with Duane Hagen, USBC’S Tournament Director for the Open Championships, about the new look and feel bowlers can expect to experience when the 2020 Open Championships rolls through Reno next year. You can access their full conversation below: