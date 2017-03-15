Pins and Pinot Noir Planned for California’s Sonoma Valley

Highway 12 is the highest traffic corridor in California’s Sonoma Valley, and it soon may be home to a new bowling center inside an existing building that’s appropriately named “The Old Bowl Centre.”

According to the Sonoma Index-Tribune, Adam and Jenny Kovacs are planning to transform a 5,000-sq.-ft. space in the center into a bowling center with “four or five lanes” to be called Noma Bowl. They have signed a 15-year lease with a Seattle-based management company that has owned the building for 25 years.

If plans are approved by the city, construction could begin by mid-summer and Noma Bowl could be open by the end of the year.

Presently, area residents must drive to Rohnert Park (about 24 miles away), Santa Rosa (about 23 miles away) or Napa (about 15 miles away) to bowl. The couple says their center will be family-oriented by day, and transition to more of a bar vibe at night.

While Sonoma’s economy is based on wine tourism, the Kovacses say Noma Bowl is being designed “for the locals to enjoy. We want to offer affordable fun for kids here in town.”

Read more here: http://www.sonomanews.com/lifestyle/6813760-181/plans-underway-to-reopen-bowling?artslide=0.