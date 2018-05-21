PBA50 Tour’s Western Swing Kicks Off with Northern California Classic

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (May 24, 2018)-- After a three-week break, the PBA50 Tour heads west for the PBA50 Northern California Classic presented by MOTIV May 27-30 at Harvest Park Bowl in Brentwood, Calif.

As the PBA50 Tour makes its western swing for 2018, recent PBA50 Johnny Petraglia BVL Open winner and 2017 PBA50 Rookie of the Year Michael Haugen Jr. holds the early season points lead over PBA Hall of Famer Walter Ray Williams Jr. and 2018 PBA50 National Championship winner Lennie Boresch Jr.

The fifth stop of the season will be covered live from start to finish on PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame beginning May 28. For Xtra Frame subscription and complete schedule information visit www.xtraframe.tv.

In last year’s Northern California Classic, PBA Hall of Famer Amleto Monacelli won all four stepladder matches and eventually beat Hugh Miller of Mercer Island, Wash., 229-198, in the title match for his eighth career PBA50 Tour title. Monacelli also won the Northern California Classic in 2015.

In the second match of last year’s finals, Monacelli defeated Chris Warren, 296-280, to set a new PBA50 record for highest scoring match in a PBA50 Tour championship final round.

Other Hall of Famers competing in Brentwood will be four-time PBA50 Tour winner Parker Bohn III and 2018 inductee Ron Mohr, who is a two-time PBA50 Player of the Year and the winner of nine PBA50 Tour titles.

Following the Northern California Classic, the PBA50 Tour heads to Las Vegas for the USBC Super Senior Classic (for players 60 and over) May 31-June 3; USBC Senior Masters, June 4-10, both at Sam’s Town, and the Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open presented by Storm at the Suncoast Bowling Center, June 11-15.

In addition to the player of the year race, the players are battling to become one of the top 12 in points to earn an invitation to the season-ending PBA50 Storm Invitational which will be held Sept. 28-30 at Planet Fun Bowling Entertainment Center in Shallotte, N.C.

Northern California Classic competition begins with the first of two eight-game qualifying rounds on Monday, May 28 at 8 a.m. to be followed by the second round on Tuesday, May 29. After a cashers round on Wednesday, May 30, the top 24 players will advance to match play which will determine the top five for the stepladder finals scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

The practice session is scheduled from 9 a.m. – noon on Sunday, May 27 with pro-am squads scheduled for 1, 3 and 7 p.m.

For Northern California Classic pro-am entry information call Harvest Park Bowl at (925) 516-1221.

PBA50 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CLASSIC PRESENTED BY MOTIV SCHEDULE

Harvest Park Bowl, Brentwood, Calif. (all times Pacific)

Sunday, May 27

9 a.m. – Noon – Practice session

Pro-ams – 1, 3, 7 p.m.

Monday, May 28

8 a.m. – A squad qualifying (8 games)

1:30 p.m. – B squad qualifying (8 games)

Tuesday, May 29

8 a.m. – B squad qualifying (8 games)

1:30 p.m. – A squad qualifying (8 games)

Wednesday, May 30

8 a.m. – Cashers Round

11:30 a.m. – Match play round 1 (5 games)

2:45 p.m. – Match play round 2 (6 games)

Top five advance to stepladder finals

6:30 p.m. - Stepladder finals