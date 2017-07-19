PBA50 Tour Set to Enter Stretch Run of 2017 Season

HAMMOND, Ind. (July 19, 2017) — After a four-week break, the 2017 PBA50 Tour season makes its stretch run with three tournaments in Indiana to close the season beginning with its traditional stop in Hammond, Ind., for the PBA50 South Shore Open presented by DV8 at Olympia Lanes July 24-27.

Heading into the South Shore Open, Brian LeClair of Delmar, N.Y., who is the season’s only multiple winner with two titles, holds a healthy lead in the PBA50 Player of the Year points race over 2017 Senior U.S. Open winner Michael Haugen Jr. – who also leads the Rookie of the Year race – in second, and USBC Senior Masters winner Walter Ray Williams Jr. in third place.

PBA fans will be able to follow all the action streamed live on PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame. In addition to following the action on pba.com, Apple users will be able to use the new PBA app, available through the Apple App store, to access live scoring.

In 2016, two-time defending PBA50 Player of the Year Pete Weber defeated tournament top qualifier Lennie Boresch Jr., 241-203, in the title match to win the South Shore Open to finish the season with a record six PBA50 Tour victories that included a record string of four in a row. It was also his 99th title overall in PBA competition.

Weber, who is winless this season, is hoping to win his elusive 100th career title in Hammond. He has won 37 PBA Tour, 10 PBA50 Tour, 48 PBA regional and four PBA50 regional titles which ranks second all-time to fellow Hall of Famer Walter Ray Williams Jr. who owns 101 titles in PBA competition.

Also among the field of 90 players will be fellow Hall of Famers Tom Baker, 2017 PBA50 Players Championship winner Bryan Goebel, Amleto Monacelli and Parker Bohn III.

The South Shore Open could also play an important role in determining the top eight players from the season’s points list who will have the opportunity to advance to the PBA Challenge held in conjunction with the GEICO PBA World Series of Bowling IX presented by Eldorado Reno Properties this November in Reno, Nev.

South Shore Open competition begins with the first eight-game qualifying round on Tuesday, July 25 to be followed by the second eight-game round on Wednesday, July 26. Match play begins Thursday, July 27 which will determine the top five for the stepladder finals scheduled for 7 p.m. Central Time. The official practice session is scheduled for 9 a.m. – noon on Monday, July 24 followed by pro-am squads conducted at 1, 3 and 6 p.m.

After the South Shore Open, the PBA50 Tour heads to Anderson, Ind., for the Dave Small’s Championship Lanes Classic presented by Roto Grip July 29 – Aug. 1 to be followed by the DeHayes Insurance Group Championship presented by Pro Bowl West and Ebonite in Fort Wayne, Aug. 5-8.

The season wraps up with the PBA60 Dick Weber Championship presented by Hammer, for players 60 and older, Aug. 10-12 also at Pro Bowl West in Fort Wayne.

PBA50 SOUTH SHORE OPEN PRESENTED BY DV8 SCHEDULE

Olympia Lanes, Hammond, Ind.

(all times are Central)

Monday, July 24

9 a.m. – noon – Practice session.

Pro-am squads – 1, 3, and 6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 25

10 a.m. – A squad qualifying (8 games)

3:30 p.m. – B squad qualifying (8 games)

Wednesday, July 26

10 a.m. – B squad qualifying (8 games)

3:30 p.m. – A squad qualifying (8 games)

Thursday, July 27

8:30 a.m. – Cashers round (5 games)

Noon – Match Play Round 1 (5 games)

3 p.m. – Match Play Round 2 (6 games)

Top five bowlers advance to stepladder finals

7 p.m. – Stepladder Finals