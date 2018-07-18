PBA50 Tour Resuming Today with PBA50 River City Extreme Open

MONTICELLO, Minn. (July 12, 2018) – The 2018 PBA50 Tour started the season in the East, then ventured to the West, and now heads down the homestretch in the Midwest beginning with the PBA50 River City Extreme Open presented by Ebonite at River City Extreme July 17-20 in Monticello, Minn.

With five PBA50 events remaining on the 2018 schedule, 2017 PBA Rookie of the Year and Suncoast Senior U.S. Open winner Michael Haugen Jr. of Phoenix leads the PBA50 Player of the Year points race with a commanding 2,400 point lead over PBA Hall of Famer Walter Ray Williams Jr. of Oxford, Fla., in second. Hall of Famer Ron Mohr of Las Vegas, who has virtually wrapped up his third consecutive PBA60 Player of the Year honor, is in third place nearly 2,800 points behind.

Haugen, a five-time PBA Tour winner, won the PBA50 Johnny Petraglia BVL Open in May for his second career PBA50 Tour title. He also has four other top-10 finishes including two third-place finishes, one of which came in the USBC Senior Masters, in addition to a sixth and ninth-place finish.

Williams has three runner-up finishes this season, and Mohr won the PBA50 Northern California Classic for his 10th career title while also recording third, fifth and sixth-place finishes so far in 2018.

Following the River City Extreme Open, the PBA50 Tour heads to Indiana for the first of three tournaments in the Hoosier State beginning with the PBA50 South Shore Open presented by Hammer July 23-26 at Olympia Lanes in Hammond followed by the PBA50 Security Federal Savings Bank Championship presented by Track July 28-31 at Dave Small’s Heritage Lanes in Kokomo, and the PBA50 Dave Small’s Championship Lanes Classic presented by Roto Grip Aug. 4-7 in Anderson.

The PBA50 Tour season then heads to Wyoming, Mich., for the PBA50 Cup presented by DV8, the season’s fourth and final major, Aug. 9-12 at Spectrum Lanes.

The regular season wraps up with the PBA60 Dick Weber Championship presented by 900 Global, for players 60 and over, at Pro Bowl West in Fort Wayne, Ind., Aug. 14-16.

The top 12 players in PBA50 Tour points, plus two at-large berths, will earn spots into the PBA50 Storm Invitational at Planet Fun Bowling & Entertainment Center in Shallotte, N.C., Sept. 28-30.

Competition in the River Extreme Open begins with eight-game qualifying squads on Wednesday, July 18 at 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. CT to be followed by a second round of qualifying on July 19, also at 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. After a five-game cashers round on July 20 at 8:30 a.m., match play rounds will be conducted at noon and 3:15 p.m. to determine the top five players for the stepladder finals scheduled for 7 p.m.

The tournament practice session is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 17. Pro-am squads, where grassroots amateur bowlers can compete with the pros, are scheduled for 3 and 6 p.m. For pro-am entry information contact River City Extreme by calling (763) 295-3390.

PBA’s online bowling channel, PBA Xtra Frame on FloBowling, will provide live start-to-finish coverage of the River City Extreme Open as well as the remaining events on the 2018 PBA50 Tour

season. Subscription and schedule information is available by visiting www.flobowling.com.

PBA50 River City Extreme Open presented by Ebonite

River City Extreme, Monticello, Minn. (all times Central)

Tuesday, July 17

10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Practice session

3, 6 p.m. – Pro-Am squads

Wednesday, July 18

10 a.m. – A squad qualifying (8 games)

3:30 p.m. - B squad qualifying (8 games)

Thursday, July 19

10 a.m. - B squad qualifying (8 games)

3:30 p.m. – A squad qualifying (8 games)

Friday, July 20

8:30 a.m. – Cashers round (5 games)

Noon – Modified match play round one (5 games)

3:15 p.m. – Modified match play round two (6 games)

Top five advance to stepladder finals

7 p.m. – Stepladder finals