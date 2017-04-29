PBA Xtra Frame Billy Hardwick Memorial to Go ‘Old School’

The upcoming PBA Xtra Frame Billy Hardwick Memorial, scheduled for June 23-25 at the Memphis, Tenn., bowling center formerly owned by the late PBA Hall of Famer, will honor Hardwick in more than name only. It will be contested using the kind of limited-technology bowling balls the 18-time PBA Tour champion used when he became the PBA’s first “triple crown” winner back in the late 1960s.

The Hardwick Memorial, which will be live-streamed exclusively on PBA’s Xtra Frame online bowling channel, will be open to a field of 80 bowlers. All players must use approved polyester bowling balls manufactured by a PBA Product Registered company. A list of approved bowling balls can be found on pba.com (https://www.pba.com/Tournaments/Details/2331) and includes the PBA Skill Ball 2.0 which is used in Teen Masters competition.

The tournament will offer a $10,000 first prize and a PBA Tour title, if the winner is a PBA member. The event will not be part of the PBA Xtra Frame Storm Cup series because of its equipment limitations. Competition will include eight qualifying games for all players on Saturday, June 24, with the top one-third advancing to a four-game cashers’ round on Sunday. After 12 games, the top 16 will enter into three-game single elimination match play leading up to one-game semifinal and championship matches.

