PBA-WBT Thailand May Influence PBA Clash, 2018 World Bowling Tour Finals

The PBA International-World Bowling Tour Thailand, which concludes Friday at Blu-O Rhythm & Bowl Paragon in Bangkok, may have a significant influence on the top eight places on the 2018 Go Bowling! PBA Tour earnings list as well as the 2018 World Bowling Tour points race.

The PBA Tour earnings list involves eight spots in the end-of-season PBA Clash that will be televised on Sunday, Dec. 23, on FOX as the first event in PBA’s historic television package with FOX Sports. WBT Thailand’s US$32,250 first prize is likely to impact the 2018 earnings race. Heading into the Thailand tournament, the top 10 in 2018 PBA Tour earnings are: Jason Belmonte, Anthony Simonsen, Dom Barrett, Andrew Anderson, EJ Tackett, Marshall Kent, Kyle Troup, Jakob Butturff, Bill O'Neill andTom Smallwood.

The WBT Thailand is also a WBT points event. The top three men and top three women in WBT points for the 2018 season will compete in the World Bowling Tour Men’s and Women’s Finals presented by the PBA which will be contested at the International Training and Research Center in Arlington, Texas, for airing on FS1 on Sunday, March 10, at 10 p.m. EST.

The current top five in men’s WBT points are: Anthony Simonsen 1,589; Jason Belmonte 1,118, Kyle Troup 974; Stuart Williams 963, and Andrew Anderson 894. The women’s top five are: Danielle McEwan 2,314; Liz Johnson 1,960; Daria Pajak 1,428; Shannon O’Keefe 1,140 and Clara Guerrero 1,100.

PBA fans can follow the Thailand tournament online through the Asian Bowling Federation’s website: http://www.abf-online.org/results/ttbawbt18.htm. WBT points standings are posted on World Bowling’s official website: https://www.worldbowling.org/events-results/world-bowling-tour/.

