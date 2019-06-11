PBA Tour Set to Kick Off Summer Series, USBC Cup Points Race

CHICAGO (June 11, 2019) – After a modest break to catch its collective breath, the 2019 Go Bowling! Professional Bowlers Association Tour returns to action June 28-30 at South Plains Lanes in Lubbock, Texas, with an incentive-packed 10-event PBA Summer Tour that will be livestreamed in its entirety by PBA’s online streaming partner, FloBowling.

From late June through August, with a finale in September, the Go Bowling! PBA Summer Tour will visit Lubbock; Houston, Texas; Chesapeake, Virginia; Wilmington, North Carolina; Middletown, Delaware; Coldwater, Ohio, and Aurora, Illinois before wrapping up in Austin, Texas.

During the summer series, EJ Tackett and Anthony Simonsen will both have opportunities to defend two titles won in 2018. Tackett and partner Liz Johnson won the Storm PBA/PWBA Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles event in Houston, and Tackett also won the PBA Bear Open in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Simonsen will defend titles in Middletown, where he won the Gene Carter’s Pro Shop Classic, and in the PBA Wolf Open, a part of the 2019 PBA Summer Swing that will move from Tulsa to Aurora in August.

The 2019 Go Bowling! PBA Summer Tour will have its own points list, with enticing and historic bonus incentives involving three inaugural competitions serving as top story lines throughout the Tour:

• The inaugural USBC Cup will reward the top five players in PBA Summer Tour points with bonus cash prizes, including $20,000 to the points leader;

• The inaugural FloBowling PBA ATX Invite will award berths into a special event for the top eight PBA Summer Tour points leaders at Dart Bowl in the hometown of FloSports, Austin, Texas, on Sept. 21. First prize in the FloBowling Invite will be $25,000 and all participants in the event will cash;

• The inaugural PBA China Tiger Cup will award the top eight PBA Summer Tour points leaders with expenses-paid trips to Shanghai, Nov. 19-21, for a 16-player singles event including eight Chinese bowlers, and a separate USA vs. China team match. All players will cash in the PBA Tiger Cup singles event which offers a $20,000 first prize, and in the team event the winning five-player team will divide $15,000.

The PBA Summer Tour events will be open to non-PBA members as well as members, but non-members will not be eligible for any of the special events or bonus prizes.

Points earned during the PBA Summer Tour will also count toward 2020 DHC PBA Japan Invitational and 2020 PBA Tour Finals eligibility, as well as figuring into consideration for the end-of-season Player and Rookie of the Year awards.

For PBA Tour rookies, the Summer Tour also means a resumption of the 2019 Bowl4life PBA Rookie Watch points competition, which will strongly influence Rookie of the Year voting at year’s end. USBC Masters runner-up Mykel Holliman of Collierville, Tenn., is the competition points leader among rookies followed by Kenneth Ryan of Farmingdale, N.J., and Patrick Hanrahan of Wichita, Kan. The 2019 PBA Rookie of the Year will receive a $2,500 bonus from Chuck Gardner’s Bowl4Life Foundation and the foundation will donate an additional $2,500 to a youth bowler scholarship in the ROY’s name.

All Summer Tour tournaments except the Aurora Open and the end-of-season FloBowling PBA ATX Invite will be Tier 3 events under the PBA’s Tier 1-2-3 points system. The Aurora Open will be a Tier 2 event. The PBA ATX Invite will be a non-points, non-title special event.

PBA SUMMER TOUR SCHEDULE (USBC Cup points series)

June 28-30 - PBA Lubbock Sports Shootout (Tier 3 event), South Plains Lanes, Lubbock, Texas (new event).

July 25-28 - Storm PBA/PWBA Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles (Tier 3 event), Copperfield Bowl, Houston, Texas (defending champions EJ Tackett/Liz Johnson).

Aug. 9-11 - PBA Harry O’Neale Chesapeake Open (Tier 3 event), AMF Western Branch, Chesapeake, Va. (defending champion from 2017, Dick Allen).

Aug. 12-14 - PBA Wilmington Open (Tier 3 event), Ten Pin Alley Family Fun Center, Wilmington, N.C. (defending champion Cristian Azcona).

Aug. 16-18 – PBA Gene Carter’s Pro Shop Classic (Tier 3 event), Mid-County Bowling & Entertainment Center, Middletown, Del. (defending champion Anthony Simonsen).

Aug. 21-23 - PBA Bowlerstore Classic presented by Moxy’s Xtra Pair (Tier 3 event), Pla-Mor Lanes, Coldwater, Ohio (defending champion Jakob Butturff).

Aug. 24-31 - FloBowling PBA Summer Swing (PBA Wolf, Bear and Aurora Open), Parkside Lanes, Aurora, Ill. (PBA Wolf Open, a Tier 3 event, defending champion Anthony Simonsen; PBA Bear Open, a Tier 3 event, defending champion EJ Tackett; PBA Aurora Open, a Tier 2 event, defending Tulsa Open champion Stuart Williams).

Sept. 21 - FloBowling PBA Summer Tour Finals: FloBowling PBA ATX Invite, Dart Bowl, Austin, Texas (new event).