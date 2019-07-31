PBA Tour Heads East for Three FloBowling PBA Summer Tour Stops

CHICAGO - The best bowlers in the world are on their way to the East Coast for a three-tournament series as part of the FloBowling PBA Summer Tour, a 10-event program that features lucrative side benefits for those bowlers who perform at a high level across a variety of scoring challenges in a variety of locations.

Those who excel will be rewarded with bonus prize money and incentives including bonus cash to the top five in the USBC Cup points standings, eight berths in the end-of-summer FloBowling ATX Invite and eight expenses-paid trips to China for the inaugural PBA China Tiger Cup in November. It’s all part of the 2019 Go Bowling! PBA Tour.

The first stop on the eastern swing will be the PBA Harry O’Neale Chesapeake Open hosted by AMF Western Branch in Chesapeake, Virginia, Aug. 9-11, where seven-time PBA Tour titlist Dick Allen of Lexington, South Carolina, will defend his 2017 title, won during the PBA Tour’s last visit to Chesapeake. Allen also will be trying for his third title of the 2019 season.

The Chesapeake Open is named in honor of long-time PBA South Region tournament manager Harry O’Neale, who was inducted into the PBA Hall of Fame for his service to the organization in 2016.

Ten Pin Alley Family Fun Center in Wilmington, North Carolina, will host the second stop, Aug. 12-14, where 22-year-old two-hander Anthony Simonsen of Little Elm, Texas, won his third career title in Wilmington’s inaugural PBA Tour event in 2017. Puerto Rico’s Cristian Azcona is the defending champion.

The stars of the PBA will complete their eastern swing Aug. 16-18 at Mid-County Bowling & Entertainment Center in Middletown, Delaware, where Simonsen won the 2018 Gene Carter’s Pro Shop Classic in historic fashion, using his two-handed technique as a left-hander to defeat Matt Sanders of Evansville, Indiana, 216-194, in the title match.

After the first two events of the FloBowling PBA Summer Tour, Lubbock Sports Shootout winner Jakob Butturff of Tempe, Ariz., and “Luci” Mixed Doubles title-winner Kyle Sherman of O’Fallon, Missouri, shared the points lead with 2,500 points. They are followed by AJ Johnson of Oswego, Illinois, with 2,245 points; EJ Tackett of Bluffton, Indiana, with 1,895, and England’s Stuart Williams with 1,805.

Fans can follow the summer points races (USBC Cup, FloBowling ATX Invite and PBA China Tiger Cup) by clicking on this link:https://www.pba.com/SeasonStats/PointsList/132?list=10. Points also play a key role in selection of PBA’s 2019 Player and Rookie of the Year, and for entry priority consideration for selected 2020 PBA Tour events.

At the completion of the 11th annual Delaware tournament, the PBA Tour heads to the Midwest for the PBA Bowlerstore.comClassic presented by Moxy’s Xtra Pair at Pla-Mor Lanes in Clearwater, Ohio, followed by the FloBowling PBA Summer Swing presented by the Brands of Ebonite International at Parkside Lanes in Aurora, Illinois, where the PBA Wolf, PBA Bear and Aurora Open titles will be at stake. The Summer Tour will conclude with the FloBowling ATX Invite at Dart Bowl in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 21.

The entire FloBowling PBA Summer Tour will be livestreamed exclusively on FloBowling. For start-to-finish coverage of all events, visit FloBowling.com and sign up for a subscription.

PBA HARRY O’NEALE CHESAPEAKE OPEN

(A 2019 FloBowling PBA Summer Tour event)

AMF Western Branch Lanes, Chesapeake, Va. (all times are Eastern)

Friday, Aug. 9

Noon - Practice Session

1 p.m. – New player orientation meeting

3, 6 & 8:30 p.m. - Pro-am squads

Saturday, Aug. 10

9 a.m. - A Squad, eight qualifying games

3 p.m. - B Squad, eight qualifying games

Top 1/3 of qualifying field advances to cashers’ round on Sunday

Sunday, Aug. 11

9 a.m. – Cashers’ Round (four games; top 16 after 12 games advance)

11:30 a.m. – Round of 16 (three games; top 8 after 15 games advance)

1:30 p.m. – Round of 8 (two games; top 4 after 17 games advance to stepladder finals)

3 p.m. – Top 4 stepladder finals

PBA WILMINGTON OPEN

(A 2019 FloBowling PBA Summer Tour event)

Ten Pin Alley Family Fun Center, Wilmington, N.C. (All times Eastern)

Monday, Aug. 12

4 p.m. - Practice Session

5 p.m. – New player orientation meeting

6:30 p.m. - Pro-am

Tuesday, Aug. 13

9 a.m. - A Squad, eight qualifying games

3 p.m. - B Squad, eight qualifying games

Top 1/3 of field advances to cashers round

Wednesday, Aug. 14

9 a.m. – Cashers round, four games (top 16 after 12 games advance)

11:30 a.m. – Round of 16, three games (top 8 after 15 games advance)

1:30 p.m. – Round of 8, two games (top 4 after 17 games advance)

3 p.m. – Top 4 stepladder finals

PBA GENE CARTER’S PRO SHOP CLASSIC

(A 2019 FloBowling PBA Summer Tour event)

Mid-County Bowling and Entertainment, Middletown, Del., Aug. 16-18 (all times Eastern)

Friday, Aug. 16

11 a.m. - Practice session

2:30 p.m. – AB Sports Youth Scholarship Pro-am

5:15 and 8 p.m. – Anchor Buick-GMC/Williams Chevrolet adult pro-am squads

Saturday, Aug. 17

8 a.m. - A Squad, 7 qualifying games

4 p.m. – B Squad, 7 qualifying games

Top one-third of field after 7 games advances to cashers round

Sunday, Aug. 18

9 a.m. – Cashers round, 4 games (top 16 after 11 games advance to match play)

12:30 p.m. – Top 16, 12 games modified round robin match play (top four after 23 games advance to stepladder finals)

5 p.m. - Top 4 stepladder finals

2019 FLOBOWLING PBA SUMMER TOUR POINTS STANDINGS

(After two of nine events)

1 (tie), Kyle Sherman, O'Fallon, Mo., 2,500

Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 2,500

3, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 2,245

4, EJ Tackett, Bluffton, Ind., 1,895

5, Stuart Williams, England, 1,805

6, Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 1,800

7, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 1,195

8, Kris Prather, Plainfield, Ill., 1,150

9, Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 1,130

10, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 1,095

11, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 1,070

12, Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz., 1,060

13, DJ Archer, Friendswood, Texas, 880

14, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 810

15 (tie), PJ Haggerty, Roseville, Calif., 775

Francois Lavoie, Canada, 775

17, Brad Miller, Lees Summit, Mo., 770

18, Dylan Burns, Garden City, Kan., 715

19 (tie), Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 695

Sean Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 695