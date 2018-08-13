PBA to Donate Tour Fines to BVL

CHICAGO (Aug. 28, 2018) - The Professional Bowlers Association has announced that the PBA will donate all proceeds from player fine money collected from Go Bowling! PBA Tour and PBA50 Tour competition to the Bowlers to Veterans Link (BVL).

Founded in 1942, BVL grants provide arts and crafts programs, music and sports activities, reading materials, board games and much more to help boost spirits and improve morale for veterans while also speeding recuperation for those in VA Medical Centers, Vet Centers and State Veterans Homes.

BVL also assists recuperating veterans, veterans suffering from PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) and aging veterans by giving them an outlet for the joy, freedom, and friendship that recreation and sport can bring. Since its inception BVL has raised almost $50 million dollars for America’s active duty service members and veterans.

“The genesis of this new annual charitable donation came from conversations with the PBA Player Committee,” said PBA Commissioner Tom Clark. "Fines happen. No player wants to be fined, but from now on everyone will know that money goes directly to support the BVL."

“We’re very happy that the PBA and PBA Players Committee thought of us for this kind gesture,” said John LaSpina, BVL Board of Directors Chair. The BVL is very appreciative of PBA’s generosity to our efforts because nothing can be greater than supporting the men and women who serve our country.”

PBA incorporates a policy of levying fines for various rules violations. Players can be fined for a number of rules infractions which range from an improperly filled out recap sheet to unsportsmanlike conduct. PBA will donate funds beginning with those collected during the 2018 season.

PBA Hall of Famer Johnny Petraglia, a 14-time PBA Tour and eight-time PBA50 Tour champion, is a spokesperson for BVL and often visits VA hospitals throughout the country. After having already started his professional bowling career, Petraglia was called to duty and served in the Army during the Vietnam War from 1967-68.

For additional information about BVL visit www.bowlforveterans.org.