After 13 tournaments and nearly six months of competition, the inaugural PBA Playoffs will culminate this weekend as the “final four” return to Bayside Bowl in Portland, Maine, for a pair of live telecasts on FOX.

Saturday’s telecast, which will begin at noon Eastern, will feature semi-final round matches pitting Kris Prather against Anthony Simonsen, and Bill O’Neill against Sean Rash.

The winners will return for Sunday’s championship match, which will begin at 12:30 Eastern, and a shot at the $100,000 first-place prize.

The PBA season began with the PBA Hall of Fame Classic in January in Arlington, Texas. After 13 Go Bowling! PBA Tour events, 24 bowlers qualified for the PBA Playoffs, and that elite field now has been whittled to the final four.

As always, in order to garner as much attention for bowling as possible, center owners are encouraged to devote at least some of their screens to the telecasts.

For a preview of the Prather-Simonsen match, go here: https://www.pba.com/articles/Kris-Prather-Anthony-Simonsen-Ready-to-Kick-Off-PBA-Playoffs-Semifinal-Round-Live-on-FOX-Saturday-at-Noon

For a preview of the Rash-O'Neill match, go here: https://www.pba.com/articles/PBA-News-Oe28099Neill-or-Rash-Who-Will-Win-the-Final-Berth-in-Sundaye28099s-PBA-Playoffs-Championship-Match