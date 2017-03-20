PBA Stars to Participate in “Strike out Child Hunger” Event in Portland

Eighteen PBA Tour stars will participate in a “Strike Out Child Hunger” fundraiser as part of the PBA’s visit to Bayside Bowl in Portland, Maine, April 9-16. The second annual “Bowling for a Cause” pro-am event, which is being held in cooperation with a number of Portland area restaurants, will take place on Sunday, April 9, at 6 p.m., following the official practice session for the MaineQuarterly.com Mark Roth-Marshall Holman PBA Doubles Championship competitors.

The special pro-am will involve 18 teams bowling with PBA stars. Each team will be sponsored by a Portland area restaurant for a minimum contribution of $1,000 per team. Last year’s inaugural event raised more than $10,000 to help combat childhood hunger issues in Maine, and this year, with donations of food, $25 admission fees for spectators to watch and other contributions, Child Hunger pro-am founder and Bayside Bowl co-owner Justin Alfond said the goal is to raise more than $20,000.

Players participating in the Strike Out Child Hunger pro-am squad are: DJ Archer, Dom Barrett, Josh Blanchard, Parker Bohn III, Jakob Butturff, Ryan Ciminelli, Martin Larsen, Chris Loschetter, Danielle McEwan, Rhino Page, Sean Rash, Ronnie Russell, Anthony Simonsen, Tom Smallwood, Bryon Smith, John Szczerbinski, Walter Ray Williams Jr. and Dave Wodka.

Money raised during the pro-am event will support Full Plates Full Potential, a non-profit organization that works to connect children with the reliable, nutritious meals they need to thrive. If you can’t attend the event in person, but would like to support the effort, you can make a donation in the name of your favorite bowler (https://www.fullplates.org/pba) or you can donate in the name of one of Portland’s participating restaurants (https://www.fullplates.org/events/bowl).

