PBA Stars Tackett, Rash, Malott Visit White House Lanes

Thanks to more than a little help from a PBA member with government insider connections, PBA stars E.J. Tackett, Sean Rash and Wes Malott got a chance to bowl on the Harry S. Truman Bowling Alley in the White House complex recently.

PBA member Chris Holmes, who works for the U.S. Department of the Interior, was asked by another government friend if Holmes would show his staff what “real bowling” looks like…so Holmes figured that would be a great chance to get some real bowlers to lend a hand. After getting appropriate approvals, Holmes invited Tackett through MOTIV, Rash and tour rep Chuck Gardner through Brunswick and Malott through Roto Grip to visit the White House lanes.

Under the condition that the players’ visit would remain confidential until after the fact, the players got a chance to bowl and discuss the sport with a few members of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy while Holmes shot some video and recorded some interviews. Some of Holmes’ content aired on WUSA-TV in Washington, D.C. Each of the players also will have access to some of the content for their own social media outlets.