PBA Regional Points Leaders Focus on October 15 Deadline for WSOB IX Berths

Regional points leaders as of August 6 have an eye on the October 15 deadline when the PBA’s regional points competitions for 2017 will be finalized, and the leaders in each region will be announced for the PBA Regional Challenge to be held on November 7 to kick off the GEICO PBA World Series of Bowling IX, presented by Eldorado Reno Properties Inc., at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nev.

The regional points leaders will meet in a head-to-head match play competition in Reno, at the same time the eight points leaders from the 2017 PBA50 Tour season bowl the PBA50 Challenge. All regional and PBA50 Tour qualifiers also will receive paid entries into the World Series, and both Challenge events will air live on PBA’s Xtra Frame online bowling channel.

The current leaders in the PBA Regional points races are:

● East Region – Matt O’Grady, 105,277 points (second place, Greg Ostrander, 66,763).

● South Region – Dick Allen, 90,674 (Cristian Azcona, 81,781).

● Central Region – Graham Fach, 92,839 (Kyle Mayberry, 87,6715).

● Midwest Region – AJ Johnson, 83,392 (Tom Hess, 66,202).

● Southwest Region – Francois Lavoie, 137,678 (Mike Bailey, 89,040).

● West Region – David Haynes, 116,934 (Darren Tang, 109,137).

● Northwest Region – Darren Tang, 117,603 (Cameron Weier, 112,156).

Finishing in the top eight in PBA50 points were Brian LeClair, Norm Duke, Parker Bohn III, Bob Learn Jr., Michael Haugen Jr., Walter Ray Williams Jr., Amleto Monacelli and Ron Mohr.

Williams is the defending PBA50 Challenge winner; O’Grady is the defending PBA Regional Challenge winner.