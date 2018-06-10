PBA Presents Red Sox Star Mookie Betts with 300 Game Ring at Fenway Park

PBA CEO and Commissioner Tom Clark was be on hand for a special presentation prior to Friday’s Boston Red Sox-Chicago White Sox game at Fenway Park to award Red Sox all-star right fielder Mookie Betts with a PBA 300 ring for the perfect game Betts rolled during the PBA World Series of Bowling in Reno, Nev., on Nov. 12, 2017.

While Red Sox fans know Betts is one of the most talented players in Major League Baseball and having an MVP-level season, most of his fans know he has other skills as well. Betts, who is leading the Major Leagues with a .359 batting average and fifth in the American League with 17 home runs so far this season, was a top high school bowler in Tennessee and his mother Diana Benedict is a veteran of many national bowling competitions.

Last November, Betts was competing alongside 194 of the world’s premier professional bowlers from 26 different countries in the PBA World Series of Bowling at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno. During that event – the largest and most prestigious international competition in bowling – Betts bowled the first 300 game ever bowled by a Major League Baseball player in PBA Tour competition.