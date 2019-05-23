PBA Playoffs Continue on Monday Night to Round Out Final Four

PORTLAND, Maine (May 23, 2019) – The last two semifinal berths for the inaugural PBA Playoffs will be determined when No. 7 seed Bill O’Neill meets No. 15 seed Wes Malott, and No. 6 seed Sean Rash takes on No. 14 seed Dom Barrett in Race to 2 Points matchups on FS1 Monday, May 27 at 9 p.m. ET from Bayside Bowl.

The winners of Monday’s matches will join No. 4 seed Anthony Simonsen and No. 9 seed Kris Prather, who earned their berths in the semifinals after winning Round of 8 matches that aired May 20 on FS1.

After Monday’s Round of 8, the four remaining players will return to Bayside Bowl for the live semifinal rounds June 1 at noon ET on FOX with the winners advancing to the championship match on Sunday, June 2. The winner will take home $100,000, the richest prize of the 2019 Go Bowling! PBA Tour season.

The Race to 2 Points format awards one point for each of the two games in the match. If both players win a game, the tie will be broken by a ninth and 10th frame roll-off to determine the winner.

O’Neill, the winner of the season-opening PBA Hall of Fame Classic for his 10th career tour title, had a first-round bye and then beat Jesper Svensson in the Round of 16 to reach the Round of 8. Malott, a 10-time tour winner with a season’s best third-place finish in the Go Bowling! PBA Indianapolis Open, advanced to the Round of 8 with wins against No. 18 Josh Blanchard in the Round of 24 and No. 2 Jakob Butturff in the Round of 16.

Rash, who won his 13th career tour title teaming with Matt Ogle to win the PBA Mark Roth-Marshall Holman Doubles Championship, had a first-round bye and then beat No. 11 Kyle Sherman in the Round of 16 to advance to the Round of 8. Barrett, a seven-time tour winner with a best finish of fourth in the PBA Oklahoma Open this season, beat Brad Miller in the Round of 24 and PBA Hall of Famer Norm Duke in the Round of 16 to advance to the Round of 8.

To view a PBA Playoffs bracket click on

https://www.pba.com/Content/Images/playoffs/2019_PBA_Playoff_Bracket.pdf

PBA PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

Bayside Bowl, Portland, Maine

Round of 8 Pairings (Race to 2 Points format. Winners earn berth in semifinals to be televised live on FOX June 1 at Noon Eastern)

Match 19 – No. 7 Bill O’Neill, Langhorne, Pa. vs. No. 15 Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas (airs May 27 at 9 p.m. ET).

Match 20 – No. 6 Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill. vs. No. 14 Dom Barrett, England (airs May 27 at 9 p.m. ET).