PBA Players Back in Action March 17 for Xtra Frame Tour

After a brief respite following PBA’s intense “Big February” schedule, Tour players will return to action in the first in a series of PBA Xtra Frame Storm Cup events March 17-19 when Sawgrass Lanes in Tamarac, Fla., hosts the Xtra Frame Reality Check Classic.

Originally scheduled for early October 2016, the XF Reality Check Classic was forced to postpone due to the arrival of Hurricane Matthew. The re-scheduled event will feature a minimum $10,000 first prize and will award the first points in the new XF Storm Cup series that will pay a $20,000 first prize at the conclusion of the 2017 series plus additional cash prizes of $10,000 for second place, $8,000 for third, $7,000 for fourth and $5,000 for fifth place.

In each of the eight XF Storm Cup events, points will be awarded to the top 20 players with the winner earning 25 points, second place 19, third place 18, etc., with points declining by one through 20th place.

Each of the Storm Cup events also will be covered live from start to finish, exclusively by PBA’s Xtra Frame live streaming service. For subscription information, visit xtraframe.tv.

Immediately following the XF Reality Check Classic, PBA players will have their first shot at a 2017 PBA International-World Bowling Tour title in the Brunswick Euro Challenge at Dream-Bowl Palace in Munich, Germany. Qualifying gets underway March 18 and the tournament ends on Sunday, March 26. First prize will be roughly $12,000. A PBA Tour title will be awarded if the winner is a PBA member who doesn’t accept handicap pins.

