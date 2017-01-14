PBA Player, Rookie of the Year Voting Underway

Voting will begin Friday among PBA members and veteran bowling writers to select the 2016 Chris Schenkel PBA Player of the Year and the Harry Golden PBA Rookie of the Year. Voting will be open until midnight PST, Friday, Jan. 20.

Player of the Year candidates who finished among the top 10 in 2016 earnings, in alphabetical order, are: Dom Barrett, England; Mitch Beasley, Clarksville, Tenn.; Jason Belmonte, Australia; Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C.; Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash.; Francois Lavoie, Quebec City, Quebec; Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill.; Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas; Jesper Svensson, Sweden, and EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind.

The top five players in the rookie class, also listed alphabetically, are: Graham Fach, Guelph, Ontario; Francois Lavoie, Quebec City, Quebec; Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y.; Anggie Ramirez. Austin, Texas, and Darren Tang, San Francisco.

The winners of the 2016 Chris Schenkel PBA Player of the Year Award, Harry Golden PBA Rookie of the Year, Steve Nagy Sportsmanship Award (selected by PBA players) and the Tony Reyes Community Service Award (selected by a special PBA panel) will be announced during PBA’s live Main Event PBA Super Classic on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m ET. Winners will receive their awards during a live Xtra Frame videocast as part of the PBA Hall of Fame induction ceremonies at the Grand Casino Resort & Hotel in Shawnee, Okla., on Monday, Feb. 13. Hall of Fame coverage will begin at 8 p.m. ET.