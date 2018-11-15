PBA Midwest Region Manager Rich Weber Announces Retirement

CHICAGO (Nov. 14, 2018) – Rich Weber, the oldest of PBA legend Dick Weber’s four children, has announced he will retire from PBA active duty at the end of the year after more than 30 years of service to the organization.

Weber, who turned 68 on Oct. 2, will conclude his latest role as PBA Midwest Region manager when he supervises the PBA50 Victory Lanes Midwest Open presented by Allstate in Kankakee, Ill., over the Nov. 30-Dec. 2 weekend.

A lifelong St. Louis area resident, Weber began his administrative work with the PBA in 1984 as an assistant to then-PBA Midwest Region manager Don McClaren. He and younger brother John continued to work with the Midwest Region when their father took over McClaren’s post in 1987. He also served a year as assistant tournament director for the PBA Senior Tour under Mike Durbin in 1989 and in 1990, began a seven-year tour of duty as PBA Senior Tour Tournament Director.

John Weber succeeded his father as PBA Midwest manager in 1997, running the region with Rich’s help until 2006 when John was named Director of the PBA Regional and Senior Tours. Rich then assumed the helm of the Midwest Region, a position he has held for the past 12 years.

“The most fun I had was running the senior tour,” Rich said. “It was a close-knit group. We needled each other, played golf together, had dinners…it was an amazing time.

“The best part of running the regional program was watching the young guys develop,” he added. “The AJ Johnsons, AJ Chapmans today have a good time. They have grown up bowling with and against each other in college. They’re a close-knit group. Guys were a lot more serious years ago.”

Beyond his service to the PBA, Rich also has been the personal coach to his youngest brother – 37-time PBA Tour champion Pete Weber – throughout Pete’s career.

PBA CEO and Commissioner Tom Clark was among many players, proprietors and industry leaders who expressed their thanks to Weber for his contributions to the sport.

“It is difficult to live up to the greatest name in bowling – Weber – and yet Rich did it with talent and class in all his roles with the PBA,” Clark said. “The PBA is very proud of Rich and happy for him. We can’t thank Rich enough for all he has done for the Midwest Region and the entire PBA.”

The PBA is expected to announce Weber’s successor as PBA Midwest Regional manager soon.