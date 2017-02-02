PBA Lands L.L. Bean as Elias Cup Sponsor

    Bayside Bowl in Portland, Maine, and the Professional Bowlers Association announced Wednesday that Bayside will host the 2017 L.L. Bean PBA League Elias Cup, sponsored by one of Maine’s best-known brands, and the MaineQuarterly.com Mark Roth/Marshall Holman PBA Doubles Championship in April.

    “Bayside Bowl is excited to welcome L.L. Bean as the title sponsor of this year’s PBA League Elias Cup. L.L Bean is Maine’s iconic brand,” said Justin Alfond, co-owner of the host center. “We are also thrilled to continue our partnership with the Maine Office of Tourism. We couldn’t have picked better partners to showcase the best of Maine to the country.”

    The Maine Office of Tourism produces MaineQuarterly.com, which has assembled issues on the state’s local food movement, road trips, beer, lobster and other Maine-focused topics.

    “Bayside Bowl and the Portland community can’t wait for the Professional Bowlers Association to come back to town,” said Charlie Mitchell, Bayside’s managing partner. “The Elias Cup and the Roth/Holman Doubles Championship showcase the world’s best bowlers, most passionate fans and incredible sponsors that realize what a big deal this event is for our state.”

    Chuck Gannon, L.L. Bean’s corporate advertising manager, echoed the sentiments of Alfond and Mitchell.

    “We’re super excited to be partnering with two great organizations, the PBA and Bayside Bowl, on this fun, unique event,” he said. “This is a rare opportunity right in our own backyard, so we’re really happy to be involved. Plus, bowling is a great activity for folks of all ages, especially families.”

    An expansion of Bayside Bowl from its original 12 lanes to 20, plus the installation of a mezzanine and bar overlooking the new construction that is currently nearing completion, provide the PBA and Bayside with an opportunity to also bring the PBA Doubles Championship to town as part of the 2017 program, which will give more PBA players a chance to bowl in Maine.

    “The PBA is fired up to bring the Elias Cup back and to showcase for the first time the Roth/Holman Doubles Championship as part of our program at Bayside Bowl,” said PBA CEO and Commissioner, Tom Clark. “Bayside Bowl has the best audience in bowling and our players love Portland.”

    The entire program will take place April 9-16. The MaineQuarterly.com Roth/Holman Doubles Championship will be aired live on ESPN on April 16 at 1 p.m. Eastern. The L.L. Bean PBA League Elias Cup will air on ESPN on four consecutive Sundays at 1 p.m. following the doubles telecast: April 23 and 30, and May 7 and May 14. ESPN telecasts also live stream on ESPN3 and the WatchESPN app.

    In addition to the ESPN telecasts, PBA’s live streaming service, Xtra Frame, will cover a new qualifying round for PBA League teams as well as qualifying rounds for the Roth/Holman Doubles Championship. For Xtra Frame subscription information and streaming times, visit pba.com or xtraframe.tv.

