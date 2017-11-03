PBA Helps Fulfill Dream of Wheelchair-Bound ‘Superfan’

BY DENNIS BERGENDORF

The saga of Josh Hyde’s trip to the PBA’s 60th Anniversary celebration took an interesting turn Friday, when the PBA itself stepped up to pay Josh’s expenses. That came as his Go Fund Me campaign reached its goal of $1,000 in just a few hours.

Josh is the wheelchair-bound young man who is called the PBA’s Superfan, and who publishes a monthly online bowling newsletter. Getting to Indianapolis for Woodland Bowl’s annual pro tournament is not an easy task. He must take a special van, as well as pay for a driver/caregiver for several days.

The Go Fund Me campaign was launched to let Josh avoid personally asking for money. And less than a day after it was announced, 23 generous folks had donated a total of $1,075. At the same time, PBA Commissioner Tom Clark promised to fund the trip, and make Josh’s dream a reality.