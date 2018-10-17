PBA Clash on FOX Nets Highest TV Rating for Bowling Telecast Since 2005

LOS ANGELES (Dec. 28, 2019) – The Professional Bowlers Association’s debut telecast on FOX Sunday reached an average audience of 1,768,000 viewers according to Nielsen Media Research figures released today by FOX. The audience watching the PBA Clash telecast was the largest to watch any bowling telecast on any network since 2005.

The Go Bowling! PBA Tour kicks off its 2019 season on Sunday, Jan. 6, at 11 a.m. EST when the PBA Hall of Fame Classic finals air live on FS1 from the International Research and Training Center in Arlington, Texas. The Hall of Fame Classic will be the first of 30 telecasts on FOX and FS1 in 2019, beginning in January and ending in July. The total of 60 hours of PBA coverage will nearly double the hours of PBA television coverage in 2018.