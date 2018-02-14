PBA Announces Seven-Event 2018 Xtra Frame PBA Tour Schedule

CHICAGO (Feb. 8, 2018) – Professional Bowlers Association players will have seven opportunities to win PBA Tour titles in a series of Xtra Frame PBA Tour tournaments during 2018, all of which will be live streamed from start to finish, exclusively on PBA’s online bowling channel.

The Xtra Frame series will begin with the PBA Xtra Frame Maine Shootout at Bayside Bowl in Portland, Maine, April 16-18, leading into the PBA League Elias Cup competition, which is set for April 20-22. Each of the tournaments will offer a PBA Tour title if the winner is a PBA member. Each will conclude with a stepladder final. Tournament schedules and entry information will soon be available on pba.com.

The Xtra Frame series will include trips to Wilmington, N.C., May 18-20; Jonesboro, Ark., June 1-3; Aurora, Ill., June 29-July 2; Houston, Texas for the PBA/PWBA Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles, July 26-29; Middletown, Del., for Mid-County Lanes’ 10th anniversary event, Aug. 17-19, and Coldwater, Ohio, Aug. 24-26.

2018 XTRA FRAME PBA TOUR SCHEDULE

April 16-18 – PBA Xtra Frame Maine Shootout, Bayside Bowl, Portland, Maine

May 18-20 – PBA Xtra Frame Wilmington Open, Tenpin Alley, Wilmington, N.C.

June 1-3 – PBA Xtra Frame Jonesboro Open, Hijinx, Jonesboro, Ark.

June 29-July 2 – PBA Xtra Frame Parkside Open, Parkside Lanes, Aurora, Ill.

July 26-July 29 – Storm Xtra Frame PBA/PWBA Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles, Copperfield Bowl, Houston, Texas

Aug. 17-19 – PBA Xtra Frame Gene Carter’s Pro Shop Classic, Mid-County Lanes, Middletown, Del.

Aug. 24-26 – PBA Xtra Frame Kenn-Feld Group Classic, Pla-Mor Lanes, Coldwater, Ohio