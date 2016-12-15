PBA Announces 14-tournament PBA50 Tour season for 2017

CHICAGO – The Professional Bowlers Association has announced a 14-tournament PBA50 Tour season for 2017 that will include three majors and three PBA60 tournaments exclusively for players 60 years of age and older.

The 2017 season will kick off with a PBA50 and PBA60 doubleheader at Lane Glo Bowl in New Port Richey, Fla., April 15-20. Lane Glo will host the PBA60 Killer ‘B’ Open April 15-17 to be followed immediately by the PBA50 Pasco County Florida Open April 17-20.

After the Pasco County events, the PBA50 Tour will once again visit The Villages, Fla., for the PBA50 Sun Bowl In The Villages presented by Radical at Spanish Springs Lanes. The tour then heads north for the PBA50 Miller High Life Classic presented by Columbia 300 at George Pappas’ Victory Lanes in Mooresville, N.C., and PBA50 Johnny Petraglia BVL Open presented by Brunswick at Farmingdale Lanes in Farmingdale, N.Y.

The PBA50 Tour Players Championship makes its debut as the season’s first major at long-time PBA host Woodland Bowl in Indianapolis May 13-16.

The senior players then head west for the PBA50 Northern California Classic presented by MOTIV at Harvest Park Bowl May 28-31. Sam’s Town in Las Vegas will host the USBC Super Senior Classic June 1-3, and the season’s second major, the USBC Senior Masters June 4-10. Immediately following the Senior Masters, the PBA50 Tour makes its traditional stop at the Suncoast in Las Vegas for the Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open presented by Storm, the season’s third major June 11-16.

After a five-week break Olympia Lanes in Hammond, Ind., will host the PBA50 South Shore Open presented by DV8 followed by the PBA50 Dave Small’s Championship Lanes Classic presented by Roto Grip in Anderson, Ind., before wrapping up the 2017 season in Fort Wayne Aug. 5-8 with the PBA50 Pro Bowl West Championship presented by Ebonite and the PBA60 Dick Weber Championship presented by Hammer Aug. 10-12.

PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame will once again provide comprehensive coverage of the 2017 PBA50 Tour season. Coverage details and schedule will be released at a later date. For subscription and schedule information visit www.xtraframe.tv.

Entries for the 2017 season will be accepted beginning Feb. 27 on pba.com.

2017 PBA50 TOUR SEASON SCHEDULE

April 15-17 – PBA60 Killer ‘B’ Open, Lane Glo Bowl, New Port Richey, Fla.

April 17-20 – PBA50 Pasco County Open, Lane Glo Bowl, New Port Richey, Fla.

April 22-25 – PBA50 Sun Bowl In The Villages presented by Radical, Spanish Springs Lanes, The Villages, Fla.

April 30-May 3 – PBA50 Miller High Life Classic presented by Columbia 300 and Miller High Life, George Pappas’ Victory Lanes, Mooresville, N.C.

May 6-9 – PBA50 Johnny Petraglia BVL Open presented by Brunswick, Farmingdale Lanes, Farmingdale, N.Y.

May 13-16 – PBA50 Tour Players Championship, Woodland Bowl, Indianapolis.

May 28-31 – PBA50 Northern California Classic presented by MOTIV, Harvest Park Bowl, Brentwood, Calif.

June 1-3 – USBC Super Senior Classic, Sam’s Town, Las Vegas.

June 4-10 – USBC Senior Masters, Sam’s Town, Las Vegas.

June 11-16 – Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open presented by Storm, Suncoast Bowling Center, Las Vegas.

July 24-27 – PBA50 South Shore Open presented by DV8, Olympia Lanes, Hammond, Ind.

July 29-Aug. 1 – PBA50 Dave Small’s Championship Lanes Classic presented by Roto Grip, Anderson, Ind.

Aug. 5-8 – PBA50 Pro Bowl West Championship presented by Ebonite, Pro Bowl West, Fort Wayne, Ind.

Aug. 10-12 – PBA60 Dick Weber Championship presented by Hammer, Pro Bowl West, Fort Wayne, Ind.