Pat Ciniello’s Bowland, Headpinz Centers Strike it Big for Veterans

By Mike Cannington

(Fort Myers) A month-long fundraising effort by the 7 local Bowland and HeadPinz Entertainment Centers has resulted in a record company donation to one organization. Pat Ciniello, President of the Bowling Management Associates, presented a check to the BOWLERS TO VETERANS LINK (B.V.L.) in the amount of $25,495.

“We are proud to be able to help, but our bowlers made it possible with their support,” Ciniello told BJI.

Dubbed “Operation: Brightening Veterans Lives,” the fundraising campaign encompassed a wide variety of efforts—bowling ball raffles, silent auctions, donation from bowlers and 2 specials bowling events during the month of November.

“We are thrilled with this outcome, “ added Ciniello, himself a veteran. “To raise more than $25,000 to support the men and women who’ve served our country is very special to me and my team. Our goal is to increase the excitement, participation and funds collected every year going forward.”

BVL is now in its 74th year of service to the nation’s veterans. To learn more about BVL and its mission, please visit: www.bvl.org

For more information, please contact Mike Cannington (239-302-2155) or BVL executive director Mary Harrar (703-934-6039).