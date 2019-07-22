Parker Bohn III Leads PBA50 David Small’s Championship Lanes Classic Field into Cashers’ Round

ANDERSON, Ind. (July 22, 2019) – PBA Hall of Famer Parker Bohn III of Jackson, New Jersey, will lead the qualifiers advancing to Tuesday’s cashers round in the PBA50 David Small’s Championship Lanes Classic presented by Roto Grip after averaging 223.25 for the tournament’s first 16 qualifying games.

Bohn, who turned 56 nine days earlier, rolled games of 223, 190, 266, 258, 208, 226, 223 and 248 during Monday’s eight-game qualifying round to advance from a tie for seventh place after the first eight-game qualifying round into a 24-pin lead over Ryan Shafer of Horseheads, New York, after round two. Bohn, a 35-time winner on the PBA Tour, is a four-time PBA50 Tour titlist. He won his fourth PBA50 title in the David Small’s Championship Lanes Classic in 2017.

Shafer was in second place with a 16-game total of 3,548 pins, followed by Bill Watson of Monroe, Ohio, with 3,535 pins and Doug Becker of Clermont, Florida, with a 3,525 total. All three are looking for their first PBA50 Tour titles. Lennie Boresch Jr. of Kenosha, Wisconsin, a four-time PBA50 Tour winner, was in fifth place with 3,477 pins.

Also in contention heading into Tuesday’s five-game cashers round are Brian LeClair of Albany, New York, who is trying to become the fourth player to win three consecutive PBA50 Tour titles. PBA Hall of Famer Walter Ray Williams Jr. of Oxford, Florida, won three consecutive titles to start the 2019 PBA50 Tour season. Hall of Famer Tom Baker completed the trifecta in 2006. Pete Weber, also a PBA Hall of Famer, holds the record with four consecutive PBA50 Tour titles in 2016.

The David Small's Championship Lanes Classic continues Tuesday with a cashers round at 8:30 a.m., modified match play rounds at noon and 3:15 p.m. and the five-man stepladder finals at 7 p.m.

PBA50 DAVID SMALL’S CHAMPIONSHIP LANES CLASSIC

presented by Roto Grip

David Small’s Championship Lanes, Anderson, Ind., Monday

Second Round Standings (after 16 games; top 32 plus top eight PBA60 players below 32nd place advance to cashers round):

1, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 3,572.

2, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 3,548.

3, Bill Watson, Monroe, Ohio, 3,535.

4, Doug Becker, Clermont, Fla., 3,525.

5, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 3,477.

6, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 3,466.

7, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 3,462.

8, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 3,454.

9, Brian LeClair, Albany, N.Y., 3,420.

10, Steve Hoskins, New Port Richey, Fla., 3,419.

11, Don Breeden, Clive, Iowa, 3,418.

12 (tie), Paul Fleming, Ft. Worth, Texas, and Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, 3,407.

14 (tie), Doug Kent, Newark, NY, and ss-Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 3,397.

16, Brian Menini, Brookfield, Mo., 3,391.

17, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 3,383.

18 (tie), Jack Jurek, Lackawanna, N.Y., and Stoney Baker, Canton, Ga., 3,374.

20, Dave Han, Birmingham, Ala., 3,368.

21, Doug Henry, Columbus, Ind., 3,331.

22, ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 3,330.

23, ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 3,324.

24, Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 3,315.

25, ss-Tom Baker, King, N.C., 3,311.

26, Jerry Hicks, Vandalia, Ohio, 3,310.

27 (tie), Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., and Ricky Schissler, Brighton, Colo., 3,300.

29, Keith Lesko, Prosper, Texas, 3,299.

30, Scott Greiner, Sunrise Beach, Mo., 3,288.

31, Donald Hogue, Akron, Ohio, 3,284.

32, Rick Graham, Lancaster, Pa., 3,281.

33, Greg Thomas, Irmo, S.C., 3,262.

34, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 3,252.

35, Bo Goergen, Sanford, Mich., 3,251.

36, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 3,246.

37, James Campbell, Clearwater, Fla., 3,243.

38, ss-Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., 3,234.

39, John Marsala, St. Louis, Mo., 3,230.

40, Gary Schluchter, Fremont, Ohio, 3,224.

41, ss-Charlie Tapp, Kalamazoo, Mich., 3,213.

42, Rick Zakrajsek, Lorain, Ohio, 3,208.

43, ss-Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 3,199.

44, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 3,187.

45, ss-Gregory Scheetz, Scottsdale, Ariz., 3,181.

46, ss-Gary Reh, Fort Mohave, Ariz., 3,174.

47, Tracy Teeters, Eugene, Ore., 3,153.

48, ss-Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 3,150.

49, ss-Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wisc., 3,128.

50, Greg Wilson, Warrenton, Va., 3,111.

51, ss-Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 3,110.

52, Michael Duran, Banning, Calif., 3,104.

53, ss-Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 3,094.

54, Ed Carter, Austintown, Ohio, 3,089.

55, Joel Carlson, Omaha, Neb., 3,084.

56, ss-Mike Hastings, Millsboro, Del., 3,073.

57, Al Hardesty, Orland Hills, Ill., 3,069.

58, Rick Francis, Linden, Calif., 3,066.

59, ss-Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 3,057.

60, Danny Clark, New Palestine, Ind., 3,043.

61, ss-Terry Metzner, Kentwood, Mich., 3,042.

62, Tommy Martin, Millington, Tenn., 3,025.

63, n-ss-Bill Nichols, Bella Vista, Ark., 3,021.

64, ss-Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 3,016.

65, Charlie Toney, Oak Hill, W.Va., 3,001.

66, ss-Ron Profitt, Brookville, Ohio, 2,998.

67, ss-Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 2,997.

68, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 2,995.

69, Bill Vannoy, Lexington, S.C., 2,985.

70, Kevin Anderson, Mt. Juliet, Tenn., 2,979.

71, ss-Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 2,949.

72, Todd Haney, Boiling Springs, S.C., 2,947.

73, Michael Smith, Centenniel, Colo., 2,940.

74, ss-Emilio Mora Sr., Defiance, Ohio, 2,930.

75, ss-Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 2,923.

76, ss-Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 2,915.

77, Steve Easterday, Strasburg, Ohio, 2,914.

78, ss-Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 2,907.

79, ss-Glen Nakagawa, Highland Village, Texas, 2,893.

80, Jon DeLaney, McKinney, Texas, 2,890.

81, Dan Schmerbach, St. Joseph, Mo., 2,884.

82, ss-Chris Fedden, Albany, N.Y., 2,882.

83, ss-James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 2,864.

84, Jim Horan, Mountain View, Calif., 2,859.

85, ss-Brendan Bierch, Grafton, Mass., 2,848.

86, ss-Galen Keas, Alda, Neb., 2,838.

87, ss-Ken Waters, Kingsport, Tenn., 2,799.

88, Carl West, San Jose, Calif., 2,775.

89, n-ss-David Dohmann, Midlothian, Virg., 2,755.

90, n-Bill Huepenbecker, Huron, Ohio, 2,750.

91, Dean Fuemmeler, Fayette, Mo., 2,726.

92, ss-Allen Meskan, Addison, Ill., 2,386.

93, n-ss-Steven Lewis, Scipio, Ind., 2,799.

94, n-Lyle Kuhlmann, Woodruff, Wis., 1,519.

95, ss-Dave Bernhardt, Romeo, Mich., 1,458.

96, ss-Dale Reh, Appleton, Wis., 1,390.

97, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, withdrew, injury.

n-denotes non-PBA member; ss-denotes PBA60 players age 60 and over