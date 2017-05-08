Parker Bohn III Bowls a Clean Round and Averages 240 to Top Qualifying in PBA50 Johnny Petraglia BVL Open

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (May 8, 2017) – PBA Hall of Famer Parker Bohn III of Jackson, N.J., bowled eight games without an open frame and averaged 240 to lead qualifying after the second round Monday in the PBA50 Johnny Petraglia BVL Open presented by Brunswick at Farmingdale Lanes.

Bohn, a 35-time PBA Tour titlist and three-time PBA50 Tour winner, led qualifying with a 3,845 16-game pinfall total bowling games of 278, 239, 278, 217, 217, 279, 245 and 216 in the second round after finishing the first round in fifth with 1,876.

“I’ve had a clean round a few times and there’s always a lot of satisfaction when you can do that.” said the 53-year-old Bohn. “When you think of everything that can happen in a round there’s a certain amount of pride you can take in bowling 80 clean frames.

“I did have a couple small splits and left the 3-7 (split) early on so I had to work a little to keep the string going,” Bohn added.

Bohn is hoping for his first PBA50 Tour title since winning the Pasco County Florida Open and Treasure Island Resort and Casino Open in 2015. He had a best finish of second in 2016 and this season has a best finish of third which came in the UnitedHealthcare Sun Bowl In The Villages.

“I would say I’m bowling okay,” Bohn said. “I haven’t done anything stellar but I think I’ve got a good foundation. I’m just looking for that breakthrough moment that will move my game up a notch.”

First round leader Todd Lathrop of Colchester, Conn., finished qualifying in second 62 pins behind Bohn with a 3,783 pinfall.

Hall of Famer Brian Voss of Centennial, Colo., a 25-time PBA Tour and one-time PBA50 Tour titlist, finished third with 3,769, followed by five-time PBA Tour and three-time PBA50 Tour winner Bob Learn Jr. of Erie, Pa., 3,694, and two-time PBA50 Player of the Year Ron Mohr of Las Vegas rounding out the top five with 3,688.

Defending champion Pete Weber of St. Ann, Mo., finished qualifying in ninth with 3,596. In 2016, the Johnny Petraglia BVL Open was the third of a record four consecutive PBA50 Tour wins during the season for the Hall of Famer. The two-time reigning PBA50 Player of the Year went on to win two more titles for a record six wins during the season.

The top 16 players advanced into Tuesday’s match play rounds. Players qualifying 17th-28th plus eight PBA60 players advanced to a cashers round that will determine eight additional match play spots. After match play concludes, the top five will be determined for the stepladder finals scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Johnny Petraglia BVL Open final day action will be covered live by PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame. For subscription and schedule information visit www.xtraframe.tv.

PBA50 JOHNNY PETRAGLIA BVL OPEN

Presented by Brunswick

Farmingdale Lanes, Farmingdale, N.Y., Monday

SECOND ROUND

(after 16 games; top 16 advance to match play; 17th-28th places plus eight PBA60 players advance to cashers round which determines eight additional match play finalists)

1, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 3,845.

2, n-Todd Lathrop, Colchester, Conn., 3,783.

3, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 3,769.

4, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 3,694.

5, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 3,688.

6, Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., 3,676.

7, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 3,658.

8, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 3,653.

9, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 3,596.

10, n-Geroge Szczublewski, West Seneca, N.Y., 3,588.

11, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 3,571.

12, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 3,530.

13, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 3,528.

14, John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 3,527.

15, n-Michael Dioguardo, Patchogue, N.Y., 3,524.

16, Brian Cooper, Henderson, Nev., 3,516.

17, Steve Ferraro, Kingston, N.Y., 3,512.

18, Patrick Shipley, Spring Valley, Calif., 3,507.

19, n-Craig Schoonmaker, Glenville, N.Y., 3,506.

20, Robert Leonard Sr, Lockwood, N.Y., 3,505.

21, n-John Masiello, Buffalo, N.Y., 3,495.

22, Glenn Smith, New York, 3,476.

23, Peter Knopp, Germany, 3,471.

24, John Conroy, Mahopac, N.Y., 3,470.

25, Andrew Smith, Colonie, N.Y., 3,467.

26, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 3,455.

27, Jay Davis Jr., Silver Spring, Md., 3,447.

28, Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 3,446.

29, n-Steven DiMartino, Upper Saddle River,N.J., 3,444.

30, ss-Chris Fedden, Albany, N.Y., 3,423.

31, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 3,422.

32, Mike Hastings, Millsboro, Del., 3,417.

33, n-Jimmie Pritts Jr., Mathuen, Mass., 3,407.

34, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 3,401.

35, Marty Berke, Allentown, Pa., 3,399.

36, David Taylor, Largo, Fla., 3,396.

37, (tie) Jim Pitts, Elmira, N.Y., and Ray Edwards, Middle Island, N.Y., 3,391.

39, Michael Klosin, Windham, N.H., 3,390.

40, ss-Tom Laskow, Dover, N.J., 3,352.

41, ss-Gary Shultis, Levittown, N.Y., 3,351.

42, Ernie Segura Jr., Taylor, Mich., 3,347.

43, Ken Yokobosky, Fredon, N.J., 3,334.

44, ss-n-Rob Sperling, Livingston, N.J., 3,323.

45, Michael Vella, Bellport, N.Y., 3,322.

46, ss-Jay Boyle, Garnet Valley, Pa., 3,316.

47, James Hansen, Anchorage, Alaska, 3,307.

48, Timothy Regan, East Northport, N.Y., 3,289.

49, n-Arthur O’Connor, West Hempstead, N.Y., 3,286.

50, ss-n-Louis Getzelman, Massapequa, N.Y., 3,277.

51, ss-Tommy Brodowski, New Hyde Park, N.Y., 3,273.

52, Patric Donaghue, Honeoye Falls, N.Y., 3,265.

53, Craig Koppell, Syosett, N.Y., 3,257.

54, n-Jose Perez, East Elmhurst, N.Y., 3,249.

55, ss-Brendan Bierch, Grafton, Mass., 3,248.

56, John Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 3,246.

57, Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 3,233.

58, Norm Ginsberg, West Babylon, N.Y., 3,232.

59, Barry Clare, Bayside, N.Y., 3,226.

60, Louis Barbera, North Bellmore, N.Y., 3,225.

61, Bob Caruso, Dayton, N.J., 3,224.

62, Steve Stein, Staten Island, N.Y., 3,214.

63, n-James Wallace, Hicksville, N.Y., 3,200.

64, n-Chun Bae, Cedarhurst, N.Y., 3,194.

65, Fred Ferreira, Kings Park, N.Y., 3,156.

66, Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 3,138.

67, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 3,117.

68, Robert Hoyser, Titusville, Fla., 3,115.

69, Scott Zimmerman, Brooklyn, N.Y., 3,090.

70, Raymond Scrivens, Jr., Athens, Pa., 3,079.

71, Al Spano, Massapequa Park, N.Y., 3,074.

72, Vincent Wright, New York, N.Y., 3,067.

73, Robert Donovan, Prattsville, N.Y., 3,062.

74, (tie) Tony Bellantoni, White Plains, N.Y., and Steve Bova, Massapequa, N.Y., 3,058.

76, Warren Burr, Wilmington, Del., 3,056.

77, n-Guy Wallach, Livingston, N.J., 3,037.

78, Dowell Milliken, Lake Grove, N.Y., 3,026.

79, Robert Petruschak, Athens, Pa., 3,017.

80, Richard McNeill, Yorktown, Va., 2,936.

81, Ralph Ehrlich, N.Massapequa, N.Y., 2,931.

82, n-Joe Biscardi, Wantagh, N.Y., 2,893.

83, Keith Glasgow, St. Petersburg, Fla., 2,873.

84, John Maglio, Oceanside, N.Y., 2,871.

300 games (1) – Bob Learn Jr.

n-non-member

ss-PBA60 players ages 60 and over advancing to cashers’ round