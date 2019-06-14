Pack of Legends Chasing Norway’s Tore Torgersen for Senior U.S. Open Lead

LAS VEGAS (June 13, 2019) – Norway’s Tore Torgersen bounced back from a 166 in the first game of Thursday’s fourth round to top qualifying in the Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open presented by Storm heading into Friday’s match play rounds at the Suncoast Bowling Center.

Torgersen, the 2000 World Amateur Bowler of the Year and a member of the World Bowling Writers Hall of Fame, came back from the slow start with games of 213, 246, 256, 208 and 209 to finish the qualifying portion of the season’s third major with a 5,257 24-game pinfall total (219 average).

“Some of the guys were moving to the outside of the lane so I thought I would try it, but I never got comfortable and didn’t get results,” Torgersen said of the first game. “It was probably a strategic miss on my part. I went back to bowling from the inside part of the lane, where I was yesterday, and I found a good comfort level.

“Except for the first game I had good games bowling across the center which was encouraging,” he added. “With two rounds of match play before the finals there’s still a long way to go but I’m gaining confidence all the time.”

The 50-year-old Torgersen holds a 15-pin lead over PBA Hall of Famer Pete Weber in second who finished with 5,242.

Weber, a two-time Senior U.S. Open winner who is trying to end a two-year drought without a PBA50 Tour title, bowled 1,319 in Thursday’s round with games of 203, 217, 245, 205, 232 and 217 to move into second heading into match play.

“I’m feeling great and throwing the ball good,” said the 56-year-old Weber, who is trying to become the Senior U.S. Open’s first three-time winner. “I’m hitting the pocket eight or nine times a game and if I can keep doing that, I’ll be in good shape the rest of the way.”

Hall of Famer Norm Duke, who is trying for his second Senior U.S. Open title, finished qualifying in third just one pin behind Weber with 5,241. Duke bowled 1,393 in the final qualifying round with games of 201, 234, 259, 205, 259 and 235.

Trying for his first PBA50 Tour title of the season, the 55-year-old Duke won the Go Bowling! Indianapolis and Go Bowling! Jonesboro Opens in February for the 39th and 40th PBA Tour titles of his career becoming the oldest player to win back-to-back tour titles.

After leading the first three rounds, Senior U.S. Open defending champion Mika Koivuniemi of Finland, dropped to fourth finishing with a 5,228 pinfall, followed by former Team USA member Steven Smith of San Diego who qualified fifth with 5,210.

Two other two-time winners, Hall of Famers Amleto Monacelli and Tom Baker, also made the cut to match play. Monacelli finished qualifying in 18th with 4,971 and Baker took the 38th and final match play spot with 4,863.

The intensity will ramp up for Friday’s match play rounds where 30 bonus pins are awarded for each match win. The 38 players will bowl six-game match play rounds at 8 a.m. and noon PT which will determine the top five for the stepladder finals scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

The Senior U.S. Open is streamed live in its entirety by PBA’s streaming partner FloBowling. For subscription and schedule information visit www.flobowling.com.

SUNCOAST PBA SENIOR U.S. OPEN

Presented by Storm

Suncoast Bowling Center, Las Vegas, Thursday

FOURTH ROUND (after 24 games. Top 38 players advance to Friday’s match play rounds)

1, n-Tore Torgersen, Norway, 5,257.

2, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 5,242.

3, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 5,241.

4, Mika Koivuniemi, Finland, 5,228.

5, n-Steven Smith, San Diego, 5,210.

6, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 5,077.

7, Doug Kent, Newark, N.Y., 5,075.

8, Rolando Sebelen, Dominican Republic, 5,074.

9, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 5,058.

10, Robert Lawrence, Austin, Texas, 5,049.

11, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 5,040.

12, Greg Thomas, Irmo, S.C., 5,027.

13, Eugene McCune, Munster, Ind., 5,023.

14, Brian LeClair, Albany, N.Y., 5,001.

15, Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore., 4,996.

16, Blaine Weninger, Happy Valley, Ore., 4,986.

17, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 4,980.

18, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 4,971.

19, Steven Badovinac, Parker, Colo., 4,970.

20, Mark Mazzulla, Brentwood, Calif., 4,966.

21, Wayne Garber, Modesto, Calif., 4,963.

22, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 4,961.

23, Kevin Croucher, Grants Pass, Ore., 4,956.

24, (tie) Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., and Steve Hoskins, New Port Richey, Fla., 4,952.

26, Mark Williams, Beaumont, Texas, 4,944.

27, n-Ron Nelson Jr., Bridgeview, Ill., 4,941.

28, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 4,940.

29, Paul Fleming, Ft. Worth, Texas, 4,912.

30, Greg McDaniel, Kimball, Neb., 4,906.

31, Martin Bedford, Gasport, New York, 4,905.

32, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 4,904.

33, Dennis Horan Jr., Oakley, Calif., 4,892.

34, Stoney Baker, Canton, Ga., 4,887.

35, Eric Forkel, Henderson, Nev., 4,886.

36, Kimmo Lehtonen, Finland, 4,876.

37, Jay Hess, Gotha, Fla., 4,867.

38, Tom Baker, King, N.C., 4,863.

Did not advance:

39, ss-Junichi Yajima, Japan, 4,859, $1,100.

40, n-Don Moser, Menifee, Calif., 4,852.

41, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 4,850.

42, Daniel Miyamoto, Mililani, Hawaii, 4,846.

43, ss-Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 4,828, $1,100.

44, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 4,824.

45, Jeff Johnson, Freeport, Ill., 4,811.

46, Ricky Schissler, Brighton, Colo., 4,810.

47, Bob Rosenau, Redding, Calif., 4,792.

48, Brian Menini, Brookfield, Mo., 4,787.

49, Tommy Martin, Millington, Tenn., 4,779.

50, ss-Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 4,773, $1,100.

51, ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 4,761, $1,100.

52, ss-Michael Lucente, Warren, Mich., 4,760, $1,100.

53, Bill Watson, Monroe, Ohio, 4,746.

54, Noel Vazquez, Sacramento, Calif., 4,741.

55, Doug Kempt, Arcadia, Calif., 4,740.

56, ss-Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 4,738, $1,100.

57, (tie) n-Jerry Johnson Jr., Las Vegas, and Joseph Petrovich, Tracy, Calif, 4,737.

59, ss-Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 4,733, $1,100.

60, Peter Knopp, Germany, 4,732.

61, Randy Peterson, Carrington, N.D., 4,730.

62, ss-Skip Pavone, San Jose, Calif., 4,728, $1,100.

63, n-James Wallace, Hicksville, N.Y., 4,724.

64, Johnny Petraglia, Manalapan, N.J., 4,719.

65, Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., 4,713.

65, n-Barry Zimmerman, Grand Forks, N.D., 4,713.

67, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 4,710.

68, Robert Brown, Cody, Wyo., 4,706.

69, Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 4,694.

70, Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 4,689.

71, (tie) Jerry Sikora, Huron, S.D., and Joe Salvemini, Colorado Springs, Colo., 4,684.

73, Widmar Vargas, Sun City Center, Fla., 4,678.

74, Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 4,654.

75, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 4,651.

76, Michael Duran, Banning, Calif., 4,649.

77, Joe Goldstein Sr., San Bruno, Calif., 4,642.

78, Scott Greiner, Sunrise Beach, Mo., 4,637.

79, John Marsala, St. Louis, Mo., 4,634.

80, Rick Minier, Houston, 4,629.

81, Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 4,628.

82, Rob Rice, Sunnyside, Wash., 4,618.

83, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 4,614.

84, Todd Haney, Boiling Springs, S.C., 4,612.

85, Takeo Sakai, Japan, 4,600.

86, Pat Nolan, Japan, 4,586.

87, n-Steven Jeeves, England, 4,581.

88, n-David Waswo, Lees Summit, Mo., 4,578.

89, Dale Traber, Cedarburg, Wis., 4,577.

90, John Dougherty, Fort Walton Beach, Fla., 4,568.

91, Russ Simmons, Fontana, Calif., 4,567.

92, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 4,563.

93, n-Bob Baer, Henderson, Nev., 4,557.

94, n-Paul Renteria, Henderson, Nev., 4,553.

95, n,ss-Darwin Wimer, Mesquite, Nev., 4,527.

96, (tie) Tony Rodriguez Jr., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., and Carlos Denot, Mexico, 4,515.

98, (tie) n-John Hricsina Jr., Las Vegas, and Jon DeLaney, McKinney, Texas, 4,508.

100, Jeff Mann Sr., Clearlake Oaks, Calif., 4,494.

101, Tom Sellers, Barstow, Calif., 4,488.

102, n-Bill Oakes, Lawton, Okla., 4,475.

103, Richard Strath, Schenectady, N.Y., 4,469.

104, n-Linda Walbaum, Brighton, Colo., 4,462.

105, Gary Kammes, Winfield, Ill., 4,453.

106, Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 4,447.

107, Brian McMahon, Boca Raton, Fla., 4,445.

108, n-Jim Montgomery, Byron, Ill., 4,444.

109, Michael Smith, Centenniel, Colo., 4,436.

110, Stan Winters, Simi Valley, Calif., 4,406.

111, Mark Abraham, Lansing, Mich., and n-Rolly Sebelen, Dominican Republic, 4,404.

113, n-Robert Callari, Cordova, Tenn.., 4,399.

114, n-Paul Appling, Camarillo, Calif., 4,397.

115, n-Ron Hosler, Englewood, Colo., 4,390.

116, n-David Graber, Las Vegas, 4,373.

117, Timothy Banks, Rosamond, Calif., 4,363.

118, Julius Mickel, Omaha, Neb., 4,358.

119, Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 4,356.

120, Paul LeMond, Jasper, Ind., 4,344.

121, James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 4,343.

122, Ross McDonald, Las Vegas, Nev., 4,340.

123, n-Troy Silfies, Northglenn, Colo., 4,326.

124, (tie) Carl West, San Jose, Calif., and Joe Beck, Montgomery, Ala., 4,324.

126, Rodney Remmers, Moore, Texas, 4,308.

127, Terry Metzner, Kentwood, Mich., 4,297.

128, Jack Wofford, Flagstaff, Ariz., 4,280.

129, n-Steven Atkinson, Hollywood Park, Texas, 4,260.

130, Bill Vannoy, Lexington, S.C., 4,258.

131, n-Jeff Atkins, Hot Springs Village, Ark., 4,256.

132, n-Michael Mellick, Whittier, Calif., 4,253.

133, n-Tish Johnson, Colorado Springs, Colo., 4,245.

134, Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 4,243.

135, Rick Francis, Linden, Calif., 4,241.

136, n-Vic Karbowski, Sommerton, Ariz., 4,198.

137, Cephas Hensley, Jonesboro, Tenn., 4,189.

138, Glen Nakagawa, Highland Village, Texas, 4,166.

139, n-Charles Allen Jr., Pell City, Ala., 4,161.

140, Thomas Sliwinski, Reynoldsville, Pa., 4,159.

141, Garry Blanton, Owensboro, Ky., 4,154.

142, Don Lane, San Francisco, 4,118.

143, Robert Walters, North Las Vegas, Nev., 4,110.

144, n-Robert Reeder Jr., Bellefonte, Pa., 4,054.

145, n-Dale Knight, Las Vegas, 4,037.

146, Galen Keas, Alda, Neb., 3,877.

n - non-member

ss – PBA60 players ages 60 and over out of the regular prize list earning $1,100