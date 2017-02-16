Owens Is New Director of Technical Support at Kegel

Business

by Bob Johnson ago0

    Kegel has announced the promotion of Terry Owens to Director of Technical Support.

    Owens started with Kegel in 2000 in the core manufacturing division. He quickly advanced to Quality Control Manager, a position that included serving as the final inspector for all completed lane machines.

    Most recently, Owens held the position of Technical Sales Specialist, and leveraged his technical knowledge to offer help with sales, installation and general service. He also led a series of lane maintenance training courses at Kegel for both distributors and customers.

    “I look forward to leading this team as they continue to offer the highest quality service for our customers,” Owens said.

    While Owens’s responsibilities shift, Eric Pierson will expand into a larger role at tournaments and Championship events, providing lane maintenance support on behalf of Kegel. With his vast experience, Pierson will be an asset at these events, the company said. When not on the road, he will continue offering customer support with the Tech Support team.

    Bob Johnson

    Bob Johnson has received more national writing awards than any other bowling writer — close to 70 over the course of his 40-year career. He began at age 16 as a staff writer and then assistant editor for the weekly Pacific Bowler newspaper in his native California, and within three years was writing feature stories for Bowlers Journal. He has written for the magazine ever since, except for a five-year span when he was hired as the founding editor of another magazine. He moved to Chicago in 2000 and spent 13 years in the Windy City, including five as Bowlers Journal’s Editor. In 1975, Johnson received the Robert E. Kennedy Award as California’s top undergraduate high school journalist. Five years earlier, on the lanes, he had shared the Bantam Division Doubles championship in the Orange County Junior Bowling Association Championships. Today, he continues to work full-time for Bowlers Journal as its Senior Editor, to write his popular “Strikes Me” column, and to edit Luby Publishing Inc.’s weekly business-to-business Cyber Report.

    Related posts