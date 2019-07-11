Norm Duke Wins Fifth Career ESPY Award

LOS ANGELES (July 10, 2019) – PBA Hall of Famer Norm Duke, after winning two 2019 Go Bowling! PBA Tour titles in back-to-back tournaments at age 54, has been selected by PBA fans as the winner of the 2019 ESPY Best Bowler Award. The announcement was made as part of the annual ESPYs telecast Wednesday from the Microsoft Theatre.

Duke, who became the third bowler ever to win 40 PBA Tour titles, won the ESPY fan vote for the fifth time, out-polling Australian two-handed star Jason Belmonte, 25-year-old Jakob Butturff and 22-year-old Anthony Simonsen. Duke won his 39th and 40th titles in the Go Bowling! Indianapolis Open and the Go Bowling! Greater Jonesboro Open.

“Just to be acknowledged alongside all of the other athletes for superior performance is quite enough for me,” Duke said. “To win is over-the-top special.”

With his fifth ESPY win, Duke moved into sole possession of second place on the all-time ESPY Best Bowler Award list, breaking a tie with Belmonte and Pete Weber who have both won the honor four times. Walter Ray Williams Jr. is the all-time ESPY award winner with seven.

The ESPYS and related events benefit the V Foundation for Cancer Research in memory of the late Jim Valvano. You can help raise awareness of Jimmy V’s dream by sharing/retweeting his powerful speech, which will be shared by @ESPN (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) as well as @ESPYS (Twitter) on July 10.

HISTORY OF BEST BOWLER ESPY AWARD WINNERS

2019 – Norm Duke

2018 – Rhino Page

2017 – Jason Belmonte

2016 – Jason Belmonte

2015 – Jason Belmonte

2014 – Pete Weber

2013 – Pete Weber

2012 – Sean Rash

2011 – Jason Belmonte

2010 – Walter Ray Williams Jr.

2009 – Norm Duke

2008 – Norm Duke

2007 – Norm Duke

2006 – Walter Ray Williams Jr.

2005 – Walter Ray Williams Jr.

2004 – Pete Weber

2003 – Walter Ray Williams Jr.

2002 – Pete Weber

2001 – Walter Ray Williams Jr.

2000 – Parker Bohn III

1999 – Walter Ray Williams Jr.

1998 – Walter Ray Williams Jr.

1997 – Bob Learn Jr.

1996 – Mike Aulby

1995 – Norm Duke