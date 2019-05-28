Norm Duke Takes PBA50 Northern California Classic Lead Over John Burkett

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (May 27, 2019) – Norm Duke of Clermont, Florida, seeking his first PBA50 Tour title of the 2019 season, advanced from fourth place into the lead in the PBA50 Northern California Classic presented by MOTIV title Monday at Harvest Park Bowl.

Duke, a five-time PBA Tour titlist, rolled games of 243, 168, 248, 229, 254, 279 and 248 Monday for an eight-game total of 1,904 and a 16-game total of 3,836 pins – a 239.75 average – to take a 45-pin lead over former major league baseball pitcher John Burkett of Fort Worth, Texas.

Duke, 55, earlier this year won his 39th and 40th titles in Go Bowling! PBA Tour competition to become the third player in PBA Tour history to win 40 titles. In his two PBA50 Tour appearances in 2019, he finished fifth in the season-opening PBA50 Johnny Petraglia BVL Open in Clearwater, Florida, and third in the PBA50 National Championship in The Villages, Florida.

Burkett, 54, is trying for his first PBA50 Tour title in his fifth year as a “senior” player. Burkett, who grew up bowling in the Pittsburgh area, finished fourth in the 2015 Northern California Classic for his best career PBA50 Tour finish.

Bob Rosenau of Redding, California, retained third place with 3,778 pins. He was followed by Walter Ray Williams Jr. of Oxford, Florida, with a 3,769 total and Parker Bohn III of Jackson, New Jersey, with 3,734 pins.

Tuesday’s five-game cashers round begins at 8 a.m. Pacific followed by two eight-game modified round robin match play rounds to determine the top five players for the stepladder finals at 6:30 p.m.

The entire PBA50 Northern California Open is being live-streamed by PBA’s online streaming partner, FloBowling. VisitFloBowling.com for subscription and schedule information.

PBA50 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CLASSIC

presented by MOTIV

Harvest Park Bowl, Brentwood, Calif., Monday

SECOND ROUND STANDINGS (after 16 games. Top 16 advance to match play. Qualifiers 17-30 plus top eight PBA60 players out of the regular prize fund advance to five-game cashers round Tuesday at 8 a.m. to determine eight additional match play spots)

1, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 3,836.

2, John Burkett, Fort Worth, Texas, 3,791.

3, Bob Rosenau, Redding, Calif., 3,778.

4, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 3,769.

5, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 3,734.

6, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 3,728.

7, Scott Greiner, Sunrise Beach, Mo., 3,703.

8, n-George Aboud, San Jose, Calif., 3,671.

9, Tony Rodriguez Jr., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., 3,666.

10, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 3,662.

11, ss-Skip Pavone, San Jose, Calif., 3,646.

12, ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 3,638.

13, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 3,637.

14, Michael Smith, Centenniel, Colo., 3,636.

15, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 3,630.

16, ss-Paul Herrera, San Jose, Calif., 3,628.

17, Ricky Schissler, Brighton, Colo., 3,620.

18, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 3,599.

19, Mark Mazzulla, Brentwood, Calif., 3,588.

20, ss-Mike Mineman, St Louis, 3,581.

21, Wayne Garber, Modesto, Calif., 3,578.

22, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 3,570.

23, John Marsala, St. Louis, Mo., 3,550.

24, ss-Joe Salvemini, Colorado Springs, Colo., 3,538.

25, Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 3,536.

26, ss-Hugh Miller, Mercer Island, Wash., 3,534.

27, Bob Newman, Pacifica, Calif., 3,525.

28, Dennis Horan Jr., Oakley, Calif., 3,522.

29, ss-Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 3,520.

30, ss-Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., 3,518.

31, n-David Bolles, Stockton, Calif., 3,502.

32, ss-Alan Sabin, Winston, Ore, 3,500.

33, Joseph Petrovich, Tracy, Calif, 3,498.

34, Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore., 3,493.

35, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 3,490.

36, Jay Hess, Gotha, Fla., 3,483.

37, ss-Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 3,481.

38, ss-Marty Deh, San Jose, Calif., 3,474.

39, Rick Francis, Linden, Calif., 3,470.

40, ss-Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 3,459.

41, ss-Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 3,457.

42, Brian Menini, Brookfield, Mo., 3,449.

43, Joe Goldstein Sr., San Bruno, Calif., 3,447.

44, Michael Duran, Banning, Calif., 3,444.

45, n-Rich Feinberg, Danville, Calif., 3,436.

46, Dave Han, Birmingham, Ala., 3,422.

47, ss-Tom Baker, King, N.C., 3,418.

48, ss-Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 3,402.

49, ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 3,401.

50, ss-Dan Sasaki, Richmond, Callif., 3,400.

51, Russ Hunt, Kennewick, Wash., 3,393.

52, ss-James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 3,391.

53, ss-n-Dennis Jones, Fremont, Calif., 3,386.

54, ss-Kevin Croucher, Grants Pass, Ore., 3,376.

55, n-Joe Baca, Brentwood, Calif., 3,363.

56, ss-Bruce Hall, Westborough, Mass., 3,340.

57, Mark McCreary, Livermore, Calif., 3,332.

58, Rob Rice, Sunnyside, Wash., 3,328.

59, Ralph Reynolds, Upperlake, Calif., 3,326.

60, ss-Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 3,325.

61, ss-Jim Lesiuk, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., 3,314.

62, Troy Silfies, Northglenn, Colo., 3,307.

63, ss-Mitchell Vernon, Olympia, Wash., 3,300.

64, ss-Rick Vandenberg, Ontario, Calif., 3,277.

65, ss-Gary Reh, Fort Mohave, Ariz., 3,273.

66, Keith Lesko, Prosper, Texas, 3,269.

67, ss-Stan Winters, Simi Valley, Calif., 3,268.

68, ss-Jim Gordin, Modesto, Calif., 3,261.

69, ss-Steve Davis, Manteca, Calif., 3,251.

70 (tie), Carl West, San Jose, Calif., and ss-Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wisc., 3,230.

72, Dan Schmerbach, St. Joseph, Mo., 3,213.

73, n-ss-Rodney Bridgeman, Vallejo, Calif., 3,199.

74, n-Keith Schmidt, Park City, Utah, 3,192.

75, Shane Horsman, Firerest, Wash., 3,180.

76, Juergen Siemers, Brentwood, Calif., 3,175.

77, n-Scott Luba, Dublin, Calif., 3,171.

78, n-Eric Hattrup, Martinez, Calif., 3,146.

79, n-ss-Pete Milkovich, Hercules, Calif., 3,130.

80, n-Larry Dyson, Stockton, Calif, 3,122.

81, ss-Scott Schimming, Tacoma, Wash., 3,115.

82, ss-Steve Ford, Seaside, Ore., 3,112.

83, ss-n-Paul Appling, Camarillo, Calif., 3,100.

84, Joe Beck, Montgomery, Ala., 3,070.

85, ss-Don Lane, San Francisco, 3,050.

86, ss-James Skaife, Antioch, Calif., 3,031.

87, Jim Horan, Mountain View, Calif., 3,027.

88, n-Steven Soto, Port Orchard, Wash., 2,997.

89, ss-Galen Keas, Alda, Neb., 2,910.

90, Craig Miller, Tracy, Calif., 1,410.

n-denotes non-PBA member

ss-PBA60 players ages 60 and over