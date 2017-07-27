Norm Duke Dominating PBA50 South Shore Open, Pete Weber in Second

HAMMOND, Ind. (July 26, 2017) – PBA Hall of Famer Norm Duke’s second round in the PBA50 South Shore Open presented by DV8 felt like a roller coaster ride but he still managed to dominate qualifying finishing with a 4,007 16-game pinfall total Wednesday at Olympia Lanes.

Duke, who is trying for his second PBA50 Tour title of the season, followed up his monster 2,088 eight-game pinfall in Tuesday’s first round with 1,919 in the second round bowling games of 187, 180, 279, 279, 275, 194, 248 and 277.

“Boy, that was either feast or famine,” said Duke, who averaged 250 in qualifying. “I waited a little longer than I should have to go to another ball after those first two games but I had a game plan to turn it around.

“I couldn’t have predicted coming back with three 270 games but going to a different ball and making a few other adjustments was certainly going to result in something a lot better than 180.”

Duke held a 190-pin lead over fellow hall of famer and tournament defending champion Pete Weber who finished qualifying in second with a 3,817 pinfall.

Weber, the 2016 and 2015 PBA50 Player of the Year, had a 1,814 pinfall in the second round with games of 233, 207, 257, 259, 214, 185, 224 and 235, after finishing second behind Duke in the first round with 2,003.

Weber, who is winless this season, won the 2016 South Shore Open to finish the season with a record six PBA50 Tour titles.

If Weber can win this year’s event, he will reach 100 PBA titles overall for his career, which includes titles in PBA Tour, PBA50 Tour, PBA Regional and PBA50 Regional competition. PBA Hall of Famer Walter Ray Williams Jr., who qualified seventh with 3,692, holds the record with 102 wins overall.

Brian LeClair of Delmar, N.Y., the season’s only multiple winner with two titles, finished qualifying in third with a 3,776 pinfall.

LeClair, who currently leads the PBA50 Player of the Year point standings, had games of 217, 222, 246, 300, 211, 246 and 254 in the second round after finishing 12th in the first round with 1,824.

Rounding out the top five were three-time PBA50 Tour winner Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 3,766 and Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 3,752.

The top 24 players advanced directly to Thursday’s match play. Eight additional spots will be determined through a casher’s round Thursday morning. After match play the top five players will advance to the stepladder finals scheduled for 7 p.m. CDT.

Fans can catch all of Thursday’s action on PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame. For subscription and schedule information visit www.xtraframe.tv.

PBA50 SOUTH SHORE OPEN PRESENTED BY DV8

Olympia Lanes, Hammond, Ind., Wednesday

Second Round

(After 16 games. top 24 advance to match play; 25th-32nd plus eight PBA60 players advance to cashers round which determines eight additional match play spots)

1, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 4,007.

2, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 3,817.

3, Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., 3,776.

4, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 3,766.

5, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 3,752.

6, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 3,701.

7, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 3,692.

8, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 3,687.

9, (tie) Doug Kent, Newark, N.Y., and Bill Henson, Westerville, Ohio, 3,677.

11, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 3,670.

12, Danny Clark, New Palestine, Ind., 3,667.

13, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 3,660.

14, Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, 3,654.

15, Tom Baker, King, N.C., 3,631.

16, Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 3,595.

17, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 3,584.

18, Michael Chrzanowski, Shepherd, Mich., 3,573.

19, Mike Scroggins, Amarillo, Texas, 3,571.

20, Sam Maccarone, Blackwood, N.J., 3,561.

21, Keith Lesko, Chicago, 3,557.

22, Gary Schluchter, Femont, Ohio, 3,556.

23, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 3,549.

24, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 3,548.

25, n-Leroy Johnson, Chicago, 3,545.

26, Eddie Graham, Centerville, Ohio, 3,530.

27, (tie) James Storts, Westfield, Ind., and Billy Froberg, St Joseph, Mich., 3,519.

29, Paul McCordic, Sugar Land, Texas, 3,516.

30, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 3,502.

31, Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 3,483.

32, Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 3,462.

33, ss-Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 3,457.

34, John Kidwell, Indianapolis, Ind., 3,451.

35, n-Gregg Zicha, Glen Ellyn, Ill., 3,444.

36, ss-Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 3,442.

37, ss-Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 3,437.

38, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 3,424.

39, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 3,422.

40, n-John Chapman, Canada, 3,421.

41, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 3,414.

42, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 3,398.

43, Rick Zakrajsek, Lorain, Ohio, 3,394.

44, ss-Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 3,390.

45, Todd Haney, Boiling Springs, S.C., 3,385.

46, Steve Kenyon, Dade City, Fla., 3,381.

47, Joel Carlson, Omaha, Neb., 3,376.

48, ss-Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 3,374.

49, ss-Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 3,372.

50, Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., 3,370.

51, Ernie Segura, Taylor, Mich., 3,369.

52, ss-Emilio Mora Sr, Defiance, Ohio, 3,355.

53, Rick Francis, Linden, Calif., 3,353.

54, Craig O’Reilly, Orland Hills, Ill., 3,352.

55, ss-Gary Kammes, Winfield, Ill., 3,347.

56, Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 3,345.

57, John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 3,340.

58, (tie) n-Jeff Richgels, Madison, Wis., and Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 3,333.

60, Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 3,331.

61, (tie) John Brockland, St. Charles, Mo., and Timothy Regan, East Northport, N.Y., 3,327.

63, Greg McDaniel, Kimball, Neb., 3,313.

64, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 3,311.

65, Marc Lineberry, Camanche, Iowa, 3,292.

66, Warren Burr, Wilmington, Del., 3,289.

67, Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 3,276.

68, Jeffery Johnson, Freeport, Ill., 3,274.

69, (tie) Mike Keough, Stockton, Calif., and Richard Hunt, Valparaiso, Ind., 3,254.

71, Scott Greiner, Platte City, Mo., 3,251.

72, Brian Cooper, Henderson, Nev., 3,248.

73, Harry Wright, Venice, Fla., 3,235.

74, Tommy Martin, Millington, Tenn., 3,232.

75, Patrick Shipley, Spring Valley, Calif., 3,225.

76, Fred Phillips, Canada, 3,218.

77, n-John Thompson, Sarasota, Fla., 3,217.

78, Rick Woloszyn, Griffith, Ind., 3,211.

79, Daniel Twomey, Teaneck, N.J., 3,201.

80, Robert Kicmal, LaGrange, Ill., 3,198.

81, Dave Bernhardt, Romeo, Mich., 3,183.

82, Nile Konicek, Gilbert, Ariz., 3,180.

83, Vince Honeycutt, Franklin, N.C., 3,179.

84, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 3,177.

85, Bill Argenbright, New Hope, Va., 3,160.

86, Doug O’Bryant, Ball Ground, Ga., 3,156.

87, Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 3,122.

88, William Banks, Laurel Hill, N.C., 3,107.

89, n-Jerry Krause, Mudelein, Ill., 3,106.

90, Michael Truitt, New Port Richey, Fla., 3,080.

91, Brendan Bierch, Grafton, Mass., 3,065.

92, Mike Watson, Grass Valley, Calif., 2,988.

93, Tim Pierce, Portland, Ore., 2,949.

94, Garry Blanton, Owensboro, Ky., 2,926.

95, Steve Stein, Staten Island, N.Y., 2,874.

96, Brian Dunn, Plainfield, Ill, 2,836.

97, Allen Meskan, Addison, Ill., 2,684.

300 games (2) – Brian LeClair, Gary Faulkner

n-non-member

ss-PBA60 players advancing to casher’s round