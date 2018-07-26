Non-Titlist Chris Gibbons Maintains Lead in PBA50 South Shore Open

HAMMOND, Ind. (July 25, 2018) - After taking the first round lead on Tuesday, Chris Gibbons of Madison, Wis., shook off a restless night to take top qualifier honors for the PBA50 South Shore Open presented by Hammer Wednesday at Olympia Lanes.

After leading the first round with a 2,012 eight-game pinfall total, Gibbons returned Wednesday to post 1,876 in the second round to top qualifying with a 3,888 overall pinfall (243 average) for 16 games.

“I’ve never led a tournament at this level before so I was pretty excited after the first round,” the 51-year-old Gibbons said. “Between the excitement of leading the first round and getting a wake-up call by mistake at 5:30 in the morning I didn’t get much sleep and didn’t know how I was going to feel for the start of the second round.”

Bowling in only his second PBA50 Tour tournament, Gibbons bowled games of 231, 257, 224, 270, 208, 188, 241 and 257 in the second round to retain his lead.

“I thought if I can get off to a good start the rest of the round should go pretty well,” Gibbons continued. “I tried to keep things simple and not let negative thoughts get into my head. It was important for me to be in a situation where I didn’t want to be searching for what to do next.”

Gibbons withstood a challenge from three-time PBA50 Tour winner Harry Sullins of Chesterfield Twp., Mich., who finished qualifying in second with 3,860. Sullins had games of 234, 266, 238, 247, 234, 242, 245 and 258 in the second round.

PBA Hall of Famer Doug Kent of Newark, N.Y., who bowled the second 300 game of the tournament, finished qualifying in third with 3,824.

As a result of finishing in the top eight, Gibbons, Sullins and Kent advanced directly into Thursday’s second match play round.

The five other players who earned a berth in the second match play round were PBA Hall of Famer Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 3,702; Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y. and Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., who tied for fifth with 3,701; PBA Hall of Famer and 2016 South Shore Open winner Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 3,685, and Michael Haugen Jr. of Phoenix, who won last week’s PBA50 River City Extreme Open, 3,666.

After match play is completed the top five players will advance to the stepladder finals at 7 p.m. CDT.

Defending champion Ron Mohr of Las Vegas qualified 19th with 3,515 to earn a spot in Thursday morning’s cashers round.

South Shore Open final day coverage will be streamed live by PBA’s online bowling channel PBA Xtra Frame on FloBowling beginning at 8:30 a.m. For subscription and schedule information visit www.flobowling.com.

PBA50 SOUTH SHORE OPEN PRESENTED BY HAMMER

Olympia Lanes, Hammond, Ind., Wednesday

SECOND ROUND RESULTS (after 16 games. Top 16 advance to match play. Positions 17-26 plus eight PBA60 players advance to cashers’ round to determine eight additional match play spots)

1, Chris Gibbons, Madison, Wis., 3,888.

2, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 3,860.

3, Doug Kent, Newark, N.Y., 3,824.

4, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 3,702.

5, (tie) Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., and Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 3,701.

7, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 3,685.

8, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 3,666.

9, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 3,640.

10, Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., 3,622.

11, Steve Kenyon, Grosse Ile., Mich., 3,619.

12, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 3,602.

13, n-Eugene McCune, Munster, Ind., 3,595.

14, Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, 3,574.

15, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 3,571.

16, Greg Thomas, Irmo, S.C., 3,567.

17, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 3,562.

18, Jeff Johnson, Freeport, Ill., 3,557.

19, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 3,515.

20, Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 3,512.

21, Scott Greiner, Sunrise Beach, Mo., 3,506.

22, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 3,502.

23, Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 3,500.

24, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 3,498.

25, n-John Chapman, Canada, 3,484.

26, Ernie Segura Jr., Taylor, Mich., 3,475.

27, (tie) Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., and Rick Zakrajsek, Lorain, Ohio, 3,474.

29, ss-Dale Traber, Cedarburg, Wis., 3,473.

30, Billy Froberg, St Joseph, Mich., 3,467.

31, ss-Bruce Hall, Westborough, Mass., 3,465.

32, Don Breeden, Clive, Iowa, 3,459.

33, John Marsala, St. Louis, Mo., 3,453.

34, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 3,450.

35, ss-Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 3,446.

36, Ed Carter, Austintown, Ohio, 3,419.

37, Peter Knopp, Germany, 3,413.

38, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 3,407.

39, Gary Schluchter, Femont, Ohio, 3,404.

40, Danny Clark, New Palestine, Ind., 3,403.

41, Eddie Graham, Kettering, Ohio, 3,395.

42, n-Stephen Pintoy, Lockport, Ill., 3,370.

43, ss-Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 3,365.

44, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 3,356.

45, Ralph Brunt Jr., Jensen Beach, Fla., 3,353.

46, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 3,324.

47, n,ss-Leroy Johnson, Chicago, 3,317.

48, ss-Tom Baker, King, N.C., 3,315.

49, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 3,291.

50, John Conroy, Mahopac, N.Y., 3,282.

51, ss-Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 3,261.

52, n-Jeff Richgels, Madison, Wis., 3,258.

53, Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 3,248.

54, Lyle Zikes, Arlington Heights, Ill., 3,246.

55, Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 3,245.

56, Brendan Bierch, Grafton, Mass., 3,241.

57, Tony Rodriguez Jr., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., 3,235.

58, Michael Chrzanowski, Shepherd, Mich., 3,234.

59, Emilio Mora Sr., Defiance, Ohio, 3,223.

60, Dave Bernhardt, Romeo, Mich., 3,210.

61, Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 3,208.

62, John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 3,206.

63, Robert Kicmal, LaGrange, Ill., 3,182.

64, Craig O'Reilly, Tinley Park, Ill., 3,178.

65, Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 3,177.

66, Richard Hunt, Valparaiso, Ind., 3,148.

67, Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., 3,139.

68, Gary Kammes, Winfield, Ill., 3,108.

69, Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 3,079.

70, John Kidwell, Indianapolis, Ind., 3,071.

71, James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 3,066.

72, David Rosengarten, Gardendale, Ala., 3,063.

73, Jim Dilyard, Burbank, Ohio, 3,051.

74, Garry Blanton, Owensboro, Ky., 2,993.

75, Allen Meskan, Addison, Ill., 2,976.

76, John Christensen, Carmel, N.Y., 2,927.

77, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 2,902.

78, Harv Pallas, Stevensville, Mich., 2,176.

300 games – Doug Kent

n-non-member

ss-PBA60 player ages 60 and over advancing to cashers’ round