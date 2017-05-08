Non-Member Todd Lathrop Leads Star-Studded Field at PBA50 Johnny Petraglia BVL Open

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (May 7, 2017) – Boosted by a 300 game, Todd Lathrop of Colchester, Conn., averaged 245.3 to take the first round lead in the PBA50 Johnny Petraglia BVL Open presented by Brunswick Sunday at Farmingdale Lanes.

Lathrop a 53-year-old electrician, who is competing in the tournament as a non-member, bowled a 1,963 eight-game pinfall total in the first round with games of 238, 236, 257, 300, 256, 214, 225 and 237.

“Everything just fell into place,” said Lathrop, who owns one PBA regional title. “Everything from my equipment choice to the adjustments I made seemed to be on target the entire round. I was able to anticipate the (lane condition) transition when I needed to which helped me carry the corner pins.”

Lathrop outscored two PBA Hall of Famers, who challenged for the first round lead.

Despite starting with a 189 game, Venezualan Amleto Monacelli, a 20-time PBA Tour and seven-time PBA50 Tour titlist, finished second 19 pins behind Lathrop with a 1,944 pinfall bowling games of 279, 225, 248, 266, 237, 221 and 279 after his slow start.

Monacelli won two titles in 2016 including the PBA50 National Championship for his fourth career PBA50 Tour major.

Hall of Famer Brian Voss of Centennial, Colo., who led after the first round of last week’s PBA50 Race City Open, finished the round in third with a 1,916 pinfall. Voss, a 25-time winner on the PBA Tour, won the Dave Small’s Championship Lanes Classic in 2016 for his first PBA50 Tour title.

Two-time PBA50 Player of the Year and eight-time PBA50 Tour titlist Ron Mohr of Las Vegas, finished the round in fourth with 1,900, followed by Hall of Famer Parker Bohn III of Jackson, N.J., in fifth with 1,876.

Defending champion Hall of Famer Pete Weber of St. Ann, Mo., finished the round in seventh with a 1,827 pinfall. The 2016 and 2015 PBA50 Player of the Year and 10-time PBA50 Tour winner, won the Johnny Petraglia BVL Open last season for the third of a record four consecutive PBA50 Tour wins.

After Monday’s second round the top 24 players will advance directly into Tuesday’s match play rounds with an additional eight players advancing to match play after a cashers round Tuesday morning.

The Johnny Petraglia BVL Open is being covered live by PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame. For subscription and schedule information visit www.xtraframe.tv.

PBA50 JOHNNY PETRAGLIA BVL OPEN

Presented by Brunswick

Farmingdale Lanes, Farmingdale, N.Y., Sunday

FIRST ROUND

(after 8 games)

1, n-Todd Lathrop, Colchester, Conn., 1,963.

2, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 1,944.

3, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 1,916.

4, ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 1,900.

5, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 1,876.

6, ss-Steve Ferraro, Kingston, N.Y., 1,833.

7, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 1,827.

8, Ray Edwards, Middle Island, N.Y., 1,820.

9, n-Craig Schoonmaker, Glenville, N.Y., 1,809.

10, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 1,806.

11, Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., 1,802.

12, ss-n-John Masiello, Buffalo, N.Y., 1,784.

13, Patrick Shipley, Spring Valley, Calif., 1,780.

14, Mike Hastings, Millsboro, Del., 1,777.

15, ss-Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 1,766.

16, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 1,760.

17, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 1,755.

18, Michael Vella, Bellport, N.Y., 1,754.

19, n-Geroge Szczublewski, West Seneca, N.Y., 1,752.

20, Michael Klosin, Windham, N.H., 1,746.

21, Robert Leonard, Lockwood, N.Y., 1,742.

22, (tie) Brian Cooper, Henderson, Nev., and n-Steven DiMartino, Upper Saddle River,N.J., 1,736.

24, John Conroy, Mahopac, N.Y., 1,732.

25, Patric Donaghue, Honeoye Falls, N.Y., 1,731.

26, ss-n-Michael Dioguardo, Patchogue, N.Y., 1,730.

27, David Taylor, Largo, Fla., 1,729.

28, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 1,726.

29, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 1,725.

30, ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 1,721.

31, ss-Jay Boyle, Garnet Valley, Pa., 1,718.

32, ss-Andrew Smith, Colonie, N.Y., 1,715.

33, (tie) Jay Davis Jr., Silver Spring, Md., and ss-Steve Stein, Staten Island, N.Y., 1,711.

35, Craig Koppell, Syosett, N.Y., 1,704.

36, Peter Knopp, Germany, 1,695.

37, n-Jimmie Pritts Jr., Mathuen, Mass., 1,693.

38, Glenn Smith, New York, 1,687.

39, Marty Berke, Allentown, Pa., and ss-n-Louis Getzelman, Massapequa, N.Y., 1,678.

42, Jim Pitts, Elmira, N.Y., 1,676.

43, ss-Johnny Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 1,675.

44, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 1,671.

45, ss-Fred Ferreira, Kings Park, N.Y., 1,670.

46, ss-Tom Laskow, Dover, N.J., 1,660.

47, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 1,655.

48, ss-Gary Shultis, Levittown, N.Y., 1,653.

49, Louis Barbera, North Bellmore, N.Y., 1,643.

50, ss-n-Rob Sperling, Livingston, N.J., 1,642.

51, Timothy Regan, East Northport, N.Y., 1,641.

52, Ken Yokobosky, Fredon, N.J., 1,637.

53, n-Arthur O’connor, West Hempstead, N.Y., 1,636.

54, ss-Steve Bova, Massapequa, N.Y., 1,630.

55, n-James Wallace, Hicksville, N.Y., 1,626.

56, (tie) Barry Clare, Bayside, N.Y., and James Hansen, Anchorage, Alaska, 1,624.

58, ss-Vincent Wright, New York, N.Y., 1,619.

59, ss-Bob Caruso, Dayton, N.J., 1,616.

60, ss-Chris Fedden, Albany, N.Y., 1,615.

61, ss-Tommy Brodowski, New Hyde Park, N.Y., 1,614.

62, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 1,607.

63, (tie) n-Chun Bae, Cedarhurst, N.Y., and Ernie Segura Jr., Taylor, Mich., 1,595.

65, (tie) Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., and ss-Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 1,594.

67, Scott Zimmerman, Brooklyn, N.Y., 1,589.

68, ss-Norm Ginsberg, West Babylon, N.Y., 1,578.

69, ss-Brendan Bierch, Grafton, Mass., 1,576.

70, Raymond Scrivens, Jr., Athens, Pa., 1,562.

71, Warren Burr, Wilmington, Del., 1,559.

72, ss-n-Guy Wallach, Livingston, N.J., 1,532.

73, n-Jose Perez, East Elmhurst, N.Y., 1,531.

74, Robert Hoyser, Titusville, Fla., 1,523.

75, ss-Dowell Milliken, Lake Grove, N.Y., 1,521.

76, ss-Keith Glasgow, St. Petersburg, Fla., 1,520.

77, ss-Robert Donovan, Prattsville, N.Y., 1,519.

78, Al Spano, Massapequa Park, N.Y., 1,506.

79, Robert Petruschak, Athens, Pa., 1,486.

80, Richard McNeill, Yorktown, Va., 1,469.

81, ss-Tony Bellantoni, White Plains, N.Y., 1,465.

82, ss-John Maglio, Oceanside, N.Y., 1,417.

83, ss-Ralph Ehrlich, N.Massapequa, N.Y., 1,384.

84, n-Joe Biscardi, Wantagh, N.Y., 1,366.

300 games (1) – Todd Lathrop

n-non-member

ss-PBA60 player ages 60 and over