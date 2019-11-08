Nominations Now Being Accepted for the 2020 PWBA Hall of Fame

ARLINGTON, Texas – Nominations now are being accepted for the Professional Women’s Bowling Association (PWBA) Hall of Fame class of 2020.

The 2020 PWBA Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held in May in conjunction with the United States Bowling Congress Queens, a major event on the PWBA Tour. Details will be announced later.

Nomination forms are available at PWBA.com and will be accepted through Jan. 1, 2020. The categories and eligibility criteria for each category are:

* Performance – A minimum of 10 PWBA Tour titles or a minimum of five PWBA Tour titles that include two majors. Nominee must be at least 50 years of age as of Jan. 1, 2020.

* Ambassador – At least one PWBA Tour title and has made major contributions as an industry veteran or someone who has had a pioneering impact on the PWBA Tour's growth or influence. Minimum age is 50 as of Jan. 1, 2020.

* Meritorious/Builder – Advanced the PWBA as an organization, promoted the PWBA Tour through media and must show a minimum of five years of support.

The PWBA Hall of Fame committee will review and vote on all submitted nominees. The committee is comprised of PWBA Hall of Fame members, bowling media members, and appointed board of directors from the USBC and the Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America.

In 2019, the PWBA Hall of Fame inducted its first class in 16 years. Leanne Hulsenberg and Wendy Macpherson were inducted in the Performance category and Donna Conners joined the PWBA Hall of Fame in the Meritorious Service/Builder category.

Donna Adamek, Patty Costello, Dorothy Fothergill, Mildred Ignizio, Marion Ladewig and Betty Morris in the Performance category, LaVerne Carter, Helen Duval and Shirley Garms in Pioneer, and Georgia Veatch in the Builder category comprised the inaugural PWBA Hall of Fame class in 1995.

Through 2019, there are 38 members in the PWBA Hall of Fame – 21 in Performance, 11 in Pioneer and six in Builder.

For more information on the PWBA Hall of Fame and for nomination forms, visit PWBA.com/HallofFame.

The 2020 PWBA Tour season will have 14 events, kicking off with the PWBA Tucson Open on April 23-25 at Lucky Strike Bowl. Visit PWBA.com for the complete schedule, news, players bios and more.