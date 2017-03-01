New Jersey’s Matt O’Grady Wins Regional Thriller in Colorado

Matt O’Grady from Rahway, N.J., normally a QubicaAMF East Region competitor, defeated U.S. Open champion Francois Lavoie of Canada, 279-278, in a thrilling title match to conclude the fifth annual PBA Lakewood Southwest Super Regional, sponsored by Denver Broncos running back C.J. Anderson and Storm Products, Sunday at Holiday Lanes in Lakewood, Colo.

The win was O’Grady’s third in QubicaAMF PBA Regional competition and his first in the PBA Southwest Region.

Lavoie, the 2016 PBA Rookie of the Year, won his first PBA title in last year’s Lakewood event. In this year’s title match, the 23-year-old Canadian started the game with a 7-10 split, picked up one pin, and then threw eight strikes heading into his 10th frame. O’Grady started with four strikes, spared a 10-pin, then struck out to force Lavoie to throw three more strikes to force a sudden death roll-off. A 10-pin on Lavoie’s final shot allowed O’Grady to claim the $5,000 first place check.

O’Grady, who averaged 256.89 for the tournament, qualified second. He edged Dylan Macon of Lubbock, Texas, 2-1, in his Round of 8 match and AJ Chapman from Wichita, Kan., 279-236, in the semifinal round match. Lavoie survived a semifinal round thriller over Andrew Klingler of Grand Rapids, Mich., 269-268, to advance to the title match.

