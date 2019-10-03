New Earl Anthony Biography Available for Order

Veteran bowling writer Barry Sparks of York, Pa., has authored the first comprehensive biography covering the life and accomplishments of PBA legend Earl Anthony, which can now be ordered from Luby Publishing.

“EARL: The Greatest Bowler of All Time,” is Sparks’ 293-page compilation of more than 100 interviews with people who crossed paths with Anthony and includes more than two dozen vintage photos from Anthony’s career. Anthony, who held the PBA Tour titles record with 43 for several years before being surpassed by Walter Ray Williams Jr. (47), was selected as the PBA’s greatest player in the 2009 celebration of the 50 Greatest Players in PBA history.

To place an order for the book, visit www.earlanthonybook.com. Ten percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Earl Anthony Scholarship Fund that is managed by the United States Bowling Congress.