Moving Walkway to South Point Bowling Plaza Delayed

While the South Point Tournament Bowling Plaza has earned rave reviews since opening well ahead of schedule, its location inside the South Point Hotel Casino property has resulted in long walks for bowlers utilizing the facility.

To address that situation, South Point began construction of a moving walkway, enabling bowlers to emerge from hotel room elevators, walk just a few steps with their equipment in tow, and then step onto the walkway for a quick trip to escalators or elevators to the Bowling Plaza level.

Plans called for the walkway — actually two separate walkways running in opposite directions — to be completed in plenty of time for the opening of the 2017 USBC Open Championships on Feb. 18.

But those plans hit a snag this week when it was learned that the supplies to be used in completing the walkways, which are being shipped from Spain, have been delayed in transit. So, while the “foundation” of the first walkway has been laid, it now is awaiting that shipment before it can be completed. As a result, those bowling during the first few weeks of the USBC Open Championships will not have the moving walkway at their disposal.

“We listened to the bowlers who took part in the USBC Women’s Championships, and understand that it can be a long walk to the Plaza — especially if they’re not staying at South Point,” said South Point’s Director of Bowling Operations, Mike Monyak. “So we’re very disappointed that the parts for the walkway have been delayed. We’re now looking at about five weeks to complete the project,” which means it would be operational in early March.

“The bowlers who are competing during the first few weeks of the tournament have my sincere apologies,” Monyak added.