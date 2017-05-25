Motiv Signs Ryan Ciminelli to PBA Tour Staff

Breaking NewsBusiness

by Bob Johnson ago0

Motiv Bowling has announced the addition of Ryan Ciminelli to the company’s PBA Tour Staff. A seven-time PBA national Tour champion and U.S. Open winner, Ciminelli is the winningest left-hander on the PBA Tour this decade.

Ryan Ciminelli, the winningest southpaw this decade on the PBA Tour, has been signed by Motiv.
Ryan Ciminelli, the winningest southpaw this decade on the PBA Tour, has been signed by Motiv.

“I am very excited about joining the Motiv team,” Ciminelli said. “I think that it’ll be a fantastic partnership, and the opportunity for myself and my family given by Motiv was one we are grateful for. I will do everything I can to make the best of it for us and for Motiv.”

Brett Spangler, Motiv’s PBA Tour Staff Manager, said, “Adding Ryan to our team is one of the biggest acquisitions in the history of the Motiv brand. Ryan is an incredible competitor who has proven over the last seven years that he can succeed in many environments and on the grandest stages our sport offers.

“We look forward to sharing in Ryan’s success moving forward, along with having his influence with our young and talented staff.”

Bob Johnson

Bob Johnson has received more national writing awards than any other bowling writer — close to 70 over the course of his 40-year career. He began at age 16 as a staff writer and then assistant editor for the weekly Pacific Bowler newspaper in his native California, and within three years was writing feature stories for Bowlers Journal. He has written for the magazine ever since, except for a five-year span when he was hired as the founding editor of another magazine. He moved to Chicago in 2000 and spent 13 years in the Windy City, including five as Bowlers Journal’s Editor. In 1975, Johnson received the Robert E. Kennedy Award as California’s top undergraduate high school journalist. Five years earlier, on the lanes, he had shared the Bantam Division Doubles championship in the Orange County Junior Bowling Association Championships. Today, he continues to work full-time for Bowlers Journal as its Senior Editor, to write his popular “Strikes Me” column, and to edit Luby Publishing Inc.’s weekly business-to-business Cyber Report.

Related posts