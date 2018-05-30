Monacelli Dominates PBA50 Northern California Classic Qualifying

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (May 29, 2018) – Defending champion Amleto Monacelli averaged 240.8 to dominate qualifying after the second round of the PBA50 Northern California Classic presented by MOTIV Tuesday heading into Wednesday’s match play rounds.

The PBA Hall of Famer led qualifying with a 3,854 16-game pinfall total to outdistance four-time PBA Tour winner Chris Warren of Grants Pass, Ore., who finished 292 pins behind in second with 3,562.

Monacelli, who won last year’s Northern California Classic for his eighth PBA50 Tour title, bowled a 1,953 pinfall total in the second round with games of 214, 208, 244, 203, 279, 300, 257 and 248, after posting a 1,901 pinfall to lead the first round.

As a result of finishing in the top eight the 56-year-old Monacelli, who is also a 20-time PBA Tour winner, will be seeded into the second round of match play.

“I feel my game, both physically and mentally is in a good place,” said Monacelli, who also was top qualifier in 2017. “To start the round, my carry wasn’t great but I wasn’t worried about it. It wasn’t long before the lanes started to open up for me and then I was carrying everything.”

Monacelli feels good about his chances to win again especially after sixth and seventh-place finishes in his last two PBA50 Tour tournaments, but cautioned about thinking too far ahead.

“I’m getting a lot better at trusting my instincts to make adjustments and ball changes,” Monacelli continued. “Tomorrow is another day so I need to clear my mind, go into match play relaxed and that should help give me the focus I need to continue to bowl well.”

Monacelli will be trying for his third Northern California Classic title after also winning in 2015.

Rounding out the top eight after qualifying were Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 3,561; Skip Pavone, San Jose, Calif., 3,558; 2017 PBA50 Tour Rookie of the Year Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 3,555; Dennis Horan, Oakley, Calif.; 3,526; Mark Mazulla, Brentwood, Calif., 3,508, and PBA Hall of Famer Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 3,495.

Haugen, whose first PBA50 Tour title came in the 2017 Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open, is hoping for back-to-back wins after winning the Johnny Petraglia BVL Open earlier this month.

Wednesday’s cashers and match play rounds will begin at 8 a.m. PT. After match play the top five players will be determined for the stepladder finals at 6:30 p.m.

Fans can catch all the final day PBA50 Northern California Classic action on PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame. Visit www.xtraframe.tv for subscription and schedule information.

PBA50 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CLASSIC

Presented by MOTIV

Harvest Park Bowl, Brentwood, Calif., Tuesday

SECOND ROUND

(after 16 games. Positions 1-16 advance to match play. Positions 17-28 plus eight PBA60 players advance to cashers’ round to determine eight additional match play spots.)

1, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 3,854.

2, Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore., 3,562.

3, Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 3,561.

4, Skip Pavone, San Jose, Calif., 3,558.

5, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 3,555.

6, Dennis Horan Jr., Oakley, Calif., 3,526.

7, Mark Mazzulla, Brentwood, Calif., 3,508.

8, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 3,495.

9, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 3,492.

10, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 3,488.

11, Kevin Croucher, Grants Pass, Ore., 3,435.

12, Rory Peterson, Sacramento, Calif., 3,433.

13, Hugh Miller, Mercer Island, Wash., 3,399.

14, Andrew Warren, Austin, Tex., 3,398.

15, n-George Aboud, San Jose, Calif., 3,381.

16, Greg McDaniel, Kimball, Neb., 3,380.

17, n-Joe Salvemini, Yuba City, Calif., 3,365.

18, Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 3,351.

19, Noel Vazquez, Sacramento, Calif., 3,343.

20, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 3,342.

21, Mark McCreary, Livermore, Calif., 3,335.

22, Mitchell Vernon, Olympia, Wash., 3,329.

23, Craig Miller, Tracy, Calif., 3,325.

24, Marty Deh, San Jose, Calif., 3,323.

25, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 3,308.

26, n-Scott Luba, Dublin, Calif., 3,291.

27, Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 3,289.

28, Joseph Petrovich, Tracy, Calif, 3,279.

29, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 3,273.

30, n-David Bolles, Stockton, Calif., 3,267.

31, ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 3,259.

32, (tie) ss-Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., and ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 3,254.

34, Rob Rice, Sunnyside, Wash., 3,243.

35, ss-Alan Sabin, Winston, Ore, 3,238.

36, Keith Lesko, Prosper, Texas, 3,236.

37, James Hansen, Anchorage, Alaska, 3,229.

38, ss-Jim Gordin, Modesto, Calif., 3,228.

39, ss-Rodney Garrick, San Francisco, 3,211.

40, ss-Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., 3,209.

41, n,ss-Paul Appling, Camarillo, Calif., 3,195.

42, James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 3,193.

43, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 3,189.

44, Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 3,187.

45, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 3,185.

46, Ray Valdovino, Sacramento, Calif., 3,182.

47, n-Joe Baca, Brentwood, Calif., 3,181.

48, Patrick King, Yankton, S.D., 3,174.

49, n-Steven Soto, Port Orchard, Wash., 3,152.

50, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 3,148.

51, Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 3,145.

52, Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 3,137.

53, Mike Keough, Stockton, Calif., 3,135.

54, Stan Winters, Simi Valley, Calif., 3,111.

55, n-Troy Silfies, Pine Grove, Calif., 3,100.

56, n-Dennis Jones, Fremont, Calif., 3,096.

57, Warren Eales, Chandler, Ariz., 3,083.

58, Paul Herrera, San Jose, Calif., 3,077.

59, Bob Newman, Pacifica, Calif., 3,066.

60, Doug Kempt, Arcadia, Calif., 3,050.

61, Eddie Katz, Lakewood, Calif., 3,043.

62, Joe Beck, Montgomery, Ala., 3,019.

63, n-John Dorsett, Concord, Calif., 3,014.

64, Jim Horan, Mountain View, Calif., 3,011.

65, Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 3,006.

66, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 3,000.

67, n-Michael Clark, Sacramento, Calif., 2,992.

68, Don Lane, San Francisco, 2,988.

69, n-Phillip Spruill, San Francisco, 2,986.

70, n-Gary Talbert, Northridge, Calif., 2,957.

71, n-Gip Lentine, Chino, Calif., 2,948.

72, Duane Wilson, Brentwood, Calif., 2,941.

73, Tim Pierce, Portland, Ore., 2,932.

74, Ed Floyd, Santa Clara, Calif., 2,928.

75, Steve Davis, Manteca, Calif., 2,922.

76, n-Richard Winther, Fairbanks, Alaska, 2,913.

77, Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., 2,888.

78, Steve Ford, Seaside, Ore., 2,843.

79, Galen Keas, Alda, Neb., 2,822.

80, Jim Hageman, San Jose, Calif, 2,817.

81, Daniel Knafo, Valencia, Calif., 2,758.

82, James Skaife, Antioch, Calif., 2,726.

83, n-Dennis Blake, Torrance, Calif., 2,617.

84, Wayne Garber, Modesto, Calif., 1,563.

85, n-Warren King, San Jose, Calif., 1,484.

86, n-Mark Benavidez, N. Highlands, Calif., 1,475.

300 games – Amleto Monacelli

n-non-member

ss-PBA60 players ages 60 and over advancing to cashers’ round