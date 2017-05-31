Monacelli Averages 234 to Lead PBA50 Northern California Classic Qualifying

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (May 30, 2017) – Amleto Monacelli averaged 234 to take top qualifier honors after the second round of the PBA50 Northern California Classic presented by MOTIV Tuesday at Harvest Park Bowl.

The PBA Hall of Famer finished qualifying with a 3,751 16-game pinfall total bowling 1,818 for eight games in Tuesday’s second round after leading the first round with 1,933. He bowled games of 259, 217, 238, 225, 258, 255, 188 and 178 in the second round.

Monacelli found it difficult to adjust to the changing lane conditions in the last two games of the round but bowled well enough early to retain his lead.

“It seemed like the oil was really pushing down the lane at the end of the round,” said the 20-time PBA Tour and seven-time PBA50 Tour titlist. “Everything was going well for the first six games but then when I moved inside the ball wouldn’t hook back and if I moved right it would hook early.

“It was a good learning experience because I learned that I need to be very open-minded for match play,” the 55-year-old added. “It’s possible I may need to use totally different equipment and make adjustments that I haven’t had to make yet.”

The top 16 players advanced directly into Wednesday’s match play rounds with an additional 22 players advancing to a cashers round Wednesday morning that will determine eight additional match play spots. After match play, the top five players will advance to the stepladder finals that will get underway at 6:30 p.m. PT.

Monacelli, the 2015 Northern California Classic winner, has three top-10 finishes this season with a best of fourth in the Johnny Petraglia BVL Open. His last PBA50 Tour win came in the 2016 PBA50 National Championship.

Monacelli finished 34 pins ahead of Kenny Parks of Hammond, Ind., in second with 3,717. Brian Cooper of Henderson, Nev., finished qualifying in third with 3,715, followed by two-time PBA50 Player of the Year Ron Mohr of Las Vegas with 3,714, and Brian Kretzer of Dayton, Ohio, with 3,679, to round out the top five.

Defending champion Noel Vazquez of Sacramento, Calif., qualified 18th with 3,452 to advance to the cashers round.

The Northern California Classic is being covered live by PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame. For subscription and schedule information visit www.xtraframe.tv.

PBA50 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CLASSIC

Presented by MOTIV

Harvest Park Bowl, Brentwood, Calif., Tuesday

SECOND ROUND

(after 16 games. Top 16 players advance to match play. 17th-30th places plus eight PBA60 players advance to cashers round which determines eight additional match play finalists)

1, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 3,751.

2, Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 3,717.

3, Brian Cooper, Henderson, Nev., 3,715.

4, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 3,714.

5, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 3,679.

6, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 3,611.

7, Mike Keough, Stockton, Calif., 3,583.

8, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 3,580.

9, Kevin Croucher, Grants Pass, Ore., 3,579.

10, (tie) Dennis Horan Jr., Oakley, Calif., and Andrew Frawley, Australia, 3,553.

12, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 3,540.

13, Tom Baker, King, N.C., 3,500.

14, Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore., 3,481.

15, Rob Rice, Sunnyside, Wash., 3,479.

16, Hugh Miller, Mercer Island, Wash., 3,464.

17, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 3,462.

18, Noel Vazquez, Sacramento, Calif., 3,452.

19, Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., 3,434.

20, Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 3,430.

21, Scott Hansel, Stockton, Calif., 3,425.

22, Dale Eagle, Twin Falls, Idaho, 3,389.

23, Skip Pavone, San Jose, Calif., 3,384.

24, n-Scott Luba, Dublin, Calif., 3,383.

25, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 3,378.

26, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 3,367.

27, Joe Goldstein Sr., San Bruno, Calif., 3,366.

28, John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 3,365.

29, Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 3,337.

30, Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 3,316.

31, Craig Miller, Tracy, Calif., 3,315.

32, (tie) Marty Deh, San Jose, Calif., and ss-n-Paul Appling, Camarillo, Calif., 3,314.

34, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 3,309.

35, (tie) Rick Meneley, Santa Maria, Calif., and ss-Nick Morgan, Sacramento, Calif., 3,298.

37, Peter Knopp, Germany, 3,297.

38, (tie) Joseph Petrovich, Tracy, Calif, and ss-Willie Wells, Arlington, Texas, 3,288.

40, n-Joe Baca, Elk Grove, Calif., 3,283.

41, ss-Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 3,281.

42, David Bolles, Stockton, Calif., 3,280.

43, n-Al Bella, Pittsburg, Calif., 3,268.

44, Pete Thomas, Oklahoma City, Okla., 3,262.

45, Mark Mazzulla, Brentwood, Calif., 3,245.

46, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 3,242.

47, ss-Ty Dawson, Sunnyvale, Calif., 3,241.

48, Rodney Garrick, San Francisco, 3,233.

49, ss-Jim Hageman, San Jose, Calif, 3,224.

50, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 3,221.

51, Terry Metzner, Kentwood, Mich., 3,207.

52, ss-Eddie Katz, Lakewood, Calif., 3,201.

53, Doug Kempt, Arcadia, Calif., 3,198.

54, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 3,188.

55, Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 3,187.

56, Juergen Siemers, Brentwood, Calif., 3,166.

57, Patrick King, Yankton, S.D., 3,164.

58, (tie) n-Don Sutherland, San Jose, Calif., Mark McCreary, Livermore, Calif., and Dave Dayton, Reno, Nev., 3,161.

61, n-Dennis Jones, Fremont, Calif., 3,153.

62, Timothy Bell, Sacramento, Calif., 3,150.

63, Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., 3,139.

64, Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 3,137.

65, Rick Francis, Linden, Calif., 3,118.

66, Dale Traber, Cedarburg, Wis., 3,100.

67, Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 3,089.

68, n-Steven Soto, Port Orchard, Wash., 3,088.

69, n-Troy Silfies, Pine Grove, CA, 3,078.

70, Jim Gordin, Modesto, Calif., 3,074.

71, Steve Davis, Manteca, Calif., 3,070.

72, Tim Pierce, Portland, Ore., 3,061.

73, Lew Elting, Carlsbad, Calif., 3,055.

74, Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 3,023.

75, James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 3,015.

76, Stan Winters, Simi Valley, Calif., 2,993.

77, Joe Beck, Montgomery, Ala., 2,986.

78, Bill Hewlett, Las Vegas, 2,970.

79, Fred Cole, Visalia, Calif., 2,952.

80, Mark Fennell, Seattle, 2,924.

81, Larry Galloway, Lakewood, Calif., 2,903.

82, Gerald Calvin, Thousand Oaks, Calif., 2,896.

83, n-John Dorsett, Concord, Calif., 2,894.

84, Mike Watson, Grass Valley, Calif., 2,844.

85, Don Lane, San Francisco, 2,824.

86, Galen Keas, Alda, Neb., 2,784.

87, Francesco Favaloro, Brentwood, Calif., 2,738.

88, Steve Stein, Staten Island, N.Y., 2,158.

89, Mike Saraiva, Napa, Calif., 1,350, withdrew.

300 games (1) – Walter Ray Williams Jr.

n-non-member

ss-PBA60 players ages 60 and over advancing to cashers round