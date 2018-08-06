Mohr Tops Qualifying with Second 300 in PBA50 Dave Small’s Championship Lanes Classic

ANDERSON, Ind. (Aug. 6, 2018) – Ron Mohr of Las Vegas, bowled his second 300 game in two days on his way to becoming the top qualifier Monday in the PBA50 Dave Small’s Championship Lanes Classic presented by Roto Grip.

The 62-year-old Mohr, who led after Sunday’s first round, finished qualifying with a 3,912 16-game overall pinfall total (244.5 average) after bowling games of 256, 238, 300, 247, 247, 206, 234 and 225 in the second round.

“You never know what’s going to happen from one day to the next but I made sure to make a mental note of how the lanes played yesterday,” Mohr said. “Today, they were pretty close to yesterday so that helped me make the adjustments I needed to make throughout the round a little easier.”

The PBA Hall of Famer and two-time PBA50 Player of the Year holds the record for most 300s in a tournament with four other players at three. With one day to go in the tournament, the Fort Wayne, Ind., native will have another opportunity to challenge the record.

“As the tournament leader, the target’s on your back somewhat but that’s a good position to be in,” Mohr added. “So far, I’ve had as good a look as I’ve had all year so I’m heading into match play with a lot of confidence.”

Mohr is trying for his second win of the season having won the PBA50 Northern California Classic in May for his 10th career PBA50 Tour title.

Tournament defending champion hall of famer Parker Bohn III of Jackson, N.J., bowled the 114th 300 game of his PBA career in the second round and finished qualifying in second with a 3,878 pinfall. Bohn, who leads the PBA perfect game all-time list, had games of 239, 268, 187, 216, 236, 300, 265 and 266 in his second round.

By finishing in the top eight, Mohr, Bohn and six other players will advance directly into Tuesday’s second match play round. Also, advancing were hall of famer Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 3,756; three-time PBA50 Tour winner Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 3,752; hall of famer Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 3,751; Kevin Duncan, Mexico, Mo., who also bowled his second 300 game of the tournament, 3,706; Doug Henry, Columbus, Ind., 3,688, and John Marsala, St. Louis, Mo., 3,658.

The top 16 players advance to match play with positions 17-28 and eight PBA60 players advancing to a cashers’ round Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. ET to determine eight additional match play spots. After Tuesday’s match play rounds the top five bowlers will be determined for the stepladder finals at 7 p.m.

The Dave Small’s Championship Lanes Classic is streamed live on PBA’s online bowling channel PBA Xtra Frame on FloBowling. Subscription information is available by visiting www.flobowling.com.

PBA50 DAVE SMALL’S CHAMPIONSHIP LANES CLASSIC

Presented by Roto Grip

Dave Small’s Championship Lanes, Anderson, Ind., Monday

SECOND ROUND RESULTS (after 16 games. Top 16 players advance to match play. Places 17-28 plus eight PBA60 players advance to cashers’ round to determine eight additional match play spots)

1, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 3,912.

2, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 3,878.

3, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 3,756.

4, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 3,752.

5, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 3,751.

6, Kevin Duncan, Mexico, Mo., 3,706.

7, Doug Henry, Columbus, Ind., 3,688.

8, John Marsala, St. Louis, Mo., 3,658.

9, Stoney Baker, Canton, Ga., 3,640.

10, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 3,631.

11, Doug Kent, Newark, N.Y., 3,630.

12, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 3,628.

13, Steve Jaros, Yorkville, Ill., 3,616.

14, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 3,606.

15, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 3,601.

16, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 3,595.

17, (tie) John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., and Rolando Sebelen, Dominican Republic, 3,584.

19, Danny Clark, New Palestine, Ind., 3,577.

20, Eddie Graham, Kettering, Ohio, 3,573.

21, Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 3,563.

22, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 3,554.

23, (tie) Chris Gibbons, Madison, Wis., and Marty Berke, Allentown, Pa., 3,535.

25, (tie) n-Julius Mickel, Omaha, Neb., and Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 3,531.

27, (tie) Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 3,527.

28, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 3,526.

29, ss-Charlie Tapp, Kalamazoo, Mich., 3,526.

30, ss-Gary Reh, Fort Mohave, Ariz., 3,521.

31, (tie) ss-Tom Baker, King, N.C., and Dave Han, Birmingham, Ala., 3,515.

33, Greg Thomas, Irmo, S.C., 3,495.

34, ss-Ron Profitt, Brookville, Ohio, 3,492.

35, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 3,487.

36, Jack Jurek, Lackawanna, N.Y., 3,484.

37, ss-Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 3,481.

38, ss-Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 3,466.

39, Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, 3,452.

40, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 3,451.

41, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 3,450.

42, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 3,438.

43, Rick Zakrajsek, Lorain, Ohio, 3,434.

44, ss-David Axon, Bellevue, Neb., 3,416.

45, Emilio Mora Sr., Defiance, Ohio, 3,409.

45, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 3,409.

47, Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 3,407.

48, Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 3,406.

49, Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., 3,405.

50, David Williams Jr., Omaha, Neb., 3,399.

51, Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 3,395.

52, Keith Lesko, Prosper, Texas, 3,391.

53, John Conroy, Mahopac, N.Y., and Scott Greiner, Sunrise Beach, Mo., 3,388.

55, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 3,380.

56, James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 3,378.

57, Dick Gran, Hartville, Ohio, 3,377.

58, Bill Watson, Monroe, Ohio, 3,376.

59, Gary Kammes, Winfield, Ill., 3,373.

60, Jeff Johnson, Freeport, Ill., 3,367.

61, Gary Schluchter, Fremont, Ohio, 3,363.

62, Ernie Segura Jr., Taylor, Mich., 3,359.

63, Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 3,350.

64, Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 3,349.

65, Dennis Klein, Phoenix, 3,315.

66, Peter Knopp, Germany, 3,298.

67, Dale Csuhta, Wadsworth, Ohio, 3,297.

68, Tony Rodriguez Jr., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., 3,286.

69, Conn Casey, Canada, 3,281.

70, Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 3,280.

71, Ross McDonald, Las Vegas, Nev., 3,258.

72, Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., 3,251.

72, Dave Dunphy, Canada, 3,251.

74, n, Curtis Matlock, Cloquet, Minn., 3,235.

75, Ed Carter, Austintown, Ohio, 3,208.

76, David Rosengarten, Gardendale, Ala., 3,204.

77, Steve Easterday, Strasburg, Ohio, 3,135.

78, Richard Hunt, Valparaiso, Ind., 3,103.

79, Dale Reh, Appleton, Wis., 3,058.

80, Galen Keas, Alda, Neb., 3,012.

81, Garry Blanton, Owensboro, Ky., 3,009.

82, Brendan Bierch, Grafton, Mass., 2,950.

83, n, Rick York, Whiteland, Ind., 2,853.

84, John Kidwell, Indianapolis, Ind., 2,844.

85, Allen Meskan, Addison, Ill., 2,651.

n-non-member

ss-PBA60 players ages 60 and over advancing to cashers’ round